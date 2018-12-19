The Bharatiya Janata Party lost more than 70% of assembly constituencies where Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned during recent five-state assembly elections – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – according to an IndiaSpend analysis of electoral data.

Data: IndiaSpend research

Modi spoke and campaigned at 30 places across 80 constituencies, of which the BJP won 23 and lost 57.

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the prime minister held more than 70% (22) of his rallies, the BJP managed to win 22 out of 54 seats (41%).

In Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the BJP won just one of 26 constituencies across which Modi held eight rallies.

Star campaigner

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath emerged as a lead campaigner for the BJP in the Hindi heartland states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh) and Telangana, Livemint reported on November 27, 2018.

Adityanath addressed 58 rallies across these four states, where the BJP won 27 seats and lost 42, our analysis showed.

Adityanath fared slightly better than Modi with a winning percentage of 39.13% compared to Modi’s 28.75%.

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, after 27 public rallies addressed by Adityanath, the BJP won 21 of 37 constituencies. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP won five of 23 seats where Adityanath held 23 public meetings.

This article first appeared on IndiaSpend, a data-driven and public-interest journalism non-profit.

