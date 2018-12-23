- Quick fixes like loan waivers detract attention from the core issues that plague Indian agriculture: a political economy that emphasizes lower inflation over everything else, argues Himanshu in the Mint.
- In the context of Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Khan in the Print writes on the repeated need felt by elite Muslims to insist on their lack of belief while speaking against Muslim killings.
- While Gandhi may have been a racist as a young man, over time he changed his attitudes comprehensively comprehensively, argues Ramachandra Guha in the Telegraph.
- In Swarajya magazine, Shraddhanand argues that the fact thatVinayak Savarkar’s writings are mostly in Marathi has allowed him to be caricatured by both the right and the left.
- In the Nikkei, Gwen Robinson explains how Bangladesh become one of the world’s economic success stories.
- The people of the United States overwhelmingly oppose foreign wars. That is just one reason that President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out troops from Syria is correct, argues Micheal Brendan Dougherty in the National Review.
- Philosopher Slavoj Zizek writes in RT on how Mao would have evaluated France’s Yellow Vest protests.
- In Mint, Tony Joseph explains where the ancient communities of the Andamanese archipelago, now on the edge of extinction, come from – and how they are related to the First Indians.
- In the Atlantic, Jonathan Rauch makes the case for a new term that describes all sexual minorities.
- In Alternet, Valerie Tarico has six points about why Baby Jesus stories were late additions to early Christian lore.