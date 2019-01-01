Behind every hero is an extra – at least in the Hindi film dance number.

But what happens when the hero becomes the extra?

That’s what happened in December when Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, married her childhood friend, Anand Piramal. The wedding festivities were lavish enough to catch the attention of The New York Times. Indian news channels, including Ambani-owned CNBC-TV, otherwise known to cover the stock market, showed enthusiastic dancing by the couple’s family and friends, which included former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

But the best video surfaced on social media (naturally).

When you are so rich that even Bhai becomes background dancer. pic.twitter.com/n2K6fvg0Rd — Yashpal (@Yashpal_) December 9, 2018

In the video, Ambani’s son makes awkward moves while India’s biggest Bollywood star, Salman Khan, dances in the background – like an extra. Worse, to a song from a film featuring his rival, Shah Rukh Khan.

Gasp. How will bhai live this down?