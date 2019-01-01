Self-styled godman Nithyananda in 2018 broke spiritual conventions, scientific barriers and the internet when he claimed that he had developed software that could help cows and bulls speak Tamil and Sanskrit.

“I am declaring [this] after testing this software yesterday,” he says in the video below. “Yesterday, actually, I casually tested this software. It was perfectly working [sic]. Let this be on record. Within a year, I’ll establish this.”

Play

This was just one of the scientific breakthroughs claimed by the controversial holy man in videos that surfaced on social media in September. Nithyananda, who is on trial for rape, has also rubbished Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity. “E is equal to not mc square,” he claimed, “m and c is not mc. It is mmmmmmmmccccccccc”. Only a “vegetarian brain”, he suggested, can comprehend this equation.