The actress Julia Louis Dreyfus’s acceptance speech for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is the perfect mix of smart, witty and, most of all, funny. Dreyfus, she of the Saturday Night Live and Seinfeld fame, does what she does best, make the audience laugh with her impeccable comic timing. Well, you don’t become a serial comedy award-winner for just standing up.

Here, even as she fights back tears, Dreyfus finds moments to make her audience smile, she reminds us that “laughter is the best medicine”, and does not miss any chance to poke fun at the Donald Trump administration.

What do they say distinguishes fine humour? It “punches up”, at power. This.