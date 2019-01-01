Doo doo doo doo doo! On hearing this now familiar tune, chances are that most children will excitedly clap their hands and dance and sing along. The Baby Shark song, an earworm with a two-billion view count on YouTube, has become the obsession of many children, and some adults too. While there may not be any quotable lyrics from the song, I assure you that long after listening to it, you will still be singing “Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo”.

So, how did a children’s song become a viral video, an internet dance challenge and make it to the UK Top 40 charts this year?

The song is said to be based on several traditional sing-alongs from across the world. But the viral version was posted by South Korean children’s entertainment channel Pinkfong some time in 2016. The video went viral globally around August this year and has since driven many parents insane.

Play

But what’s not to love about this viciously catchy song with its animated, over-the-top dance and flashy settings? In the viral video, two adorable children demonstrate the daily life of a shark family – baby shark, mommy shark, daddy shark, grandma shark and grandpa shark go hunting, the others run away to safety, and, thus, “It’s the end doo doo doo doo doo”.