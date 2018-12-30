A photograph showing Bharatiaya Janata Party stalwart Lal Krishna Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a talking point on social media. Some people are interpreting it mean that Modi was being disrespectful to Advani since it seemed like the veteran leader was greeting the prime minister but Modi was not returning the greeting. The photo was shot when the leaders shared the dais on December 24 at the event to release a Rs 100 coin to commemorate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

BBC Hindi tweeted the image inviting users to suggest a caption.

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और आडवाणी की तस्वीर का आप बताइए कैप्शन...

(PC: GETTY) pic.twitter.com/awVXbkZ1tB — BBC News Hindi (@BBCHindi) December 25, 2018

The replies to the tweet from BBC suggested that the users were perceived the image as the prime minister being disrespectful to the BJP stalwart.

According to Getty Images, the image was clicked after the release of a commemorative coin at the Parliament House Annexe on December 24, 2018.

Incorrect interpretation



Alt News found a video of the moment when the two leaders were seen greeting each other after the function had ended.

Play

Seeing the video, it is clear that LK Advani and Narendra Modi greeted each other with a namaste. If one slows down the video and watches it frame by frame, as seen in the screenshot below, Advani had his hands in front of his chest with fingers folded before Modi turn towards him and greeted him. After both Modi and Advani exchanged greetings, Modi placed his hands behind is back, while Advani folded his fingers and continued to hold his hands in front of his chest, his fingers folded again.

In yet another video, it can be seen that Advani is clasping his hands in front of his chest even after greeting his guests. It would seem that Advani holding his hands before his chest while interacting with others in his standard mannerism.

Play

Thus, the perception that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was disrespectful to senior BJP leader LK Advani at this event was false and based on a still picture that excluded the context.

This article first appeared on Alt News.