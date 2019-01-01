Indian politicians and their foot-in-mouth disease continued to plague 2018. From Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb claiming the internet existed in the days of the Mahabharata to Union minister Satyapal Singh’s “no one saw an ape turn into a man” dismissal of Darwin’s theory of evolution, it was quite a task picking funniest video of the year from the political sphere. But ultimately, Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress and the man some believe will be India’s next prime minister, was the standout star for me.

Gandhi’s now-infamous speech, in which he claimed that the founder of Coca Cola started out selling shikanji or lemonade, cracked me up. One would expect the president of one of India’s oldest national parties to do a simple Google search before making such wild claims.

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi talks about origins of the Coca-Cola & McDonald's company, says, "Coca-Cola company ko shuru karne wala ek shikanji bechne wala vyakti tha..." #Delhi pic.twitter.com/MATnaR734J — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018

The speech started a hashtag trend on Twitter, #AccordingToRahulGandhi. Other instances of RaGa’s hilarious “mistakes”: when he did not know what the National Cadet Corps is or does, when he asked college students in Bengaluru if the Narendra Modi government’s Swacch Bharat and Make In India schemes were working well and they responded with a resounding yes, or when he got Kumbha Ram (an irrigation project) and Kumbhakaran (the brother of Ravan in the Ramayan) mixed up.