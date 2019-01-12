Election Commission of India’s letter

It has come to notice that your news website has published a story on January 8, 2019 titled “Tamil Nadu: EC cites relief work to cancel Tiruvarur bye poll, but that had been flagged in December”. It has also been noticed that your correspondent S Senthalir quotes Election Commissioner Shri Ashok Lavasa as having said “the announcement of the poll date was an error of judgement on the part of the Election Commission”. Your corespondent had no such conversation with Honourable Election Commissioner. It is categorically stated that no such statement was made by Shri Ashok Lavasa. It is improper of S Senthalir to quote Shri Lavasa as such. – SB Sharan, Spokesperson, Election Commission of India

Response from Scroll.in’s Editor

Our correspondent had intended to quote a statement made by Ashok Lavasa to Thanthi TV. In the original version of the article, the correspondent failed both to attribute the statement to the source and to note that the Election Commissioner said that announcing the date was not an error of judgement. The error is regretted.