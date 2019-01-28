A tongue-in-cheek fake news experiment by Pakistani comedian Shehzad Ghias over the past week highlighted an attitude that many believed was dead: that white people are received with disproportionate attention in the subcontinent simply because of the colour of their skin.

It all began on January 21, when an American named Samantha A. Gerry from Poughkeepsie, New York, shared her plans to visit Pakistan this year. She described herself as a model and a vlogger who posted short videos on social media.

Will be in #Pakistan - June 2019 - looking for recommendations/things to do from fellow vloggers/couch surfers?



Inspired by @CynthiaDRitchie - following you into the unknown girl! — Samantha A. Gerry (@SamanthaAGerry1) January 21, 2019

Her reference to Cynthia D Richie struck a chord with many people. In November, Twitter users in Pakistan began to share a 2016 photo of Ritchie, an American traveller cycling on the streets of the country, as an example of a foreigner who held a positive image of their country.

In recent years, especially since the discovery that terror leader Osama bin Laden had been hiding in Abbotabad for several years, many Westerners have come to view Pakistan as an extremely dangerous place.

@CynthiaDRitchie enjoying on the roads of Peshawar,

She is an American director/ producer, and shows a positive image of #Pakistan to the world through her work.👌@GulBukhari 🔥🔥🔥

We are really thank full to Cynthia showing positive image of motherland..#PositivePakistan pic.twitter.com/zHae9huOs9 — MOOSA 🇵🇰 (@MOOSA_PATRIOT) November 12, 2018

Within four hours of Gerry’s announcement that she was looking for places in Pakistan to couchsurf, Pakistani men were inviting her to their homes, “welcoming her with open arms”.

Pretty soon, Gerry’s account began to win fans because of her praise for Pakistan and some nifty appeal to nationalistic sentiment. She posted messages about Pakistan’s beauty and also shared tweets about supposed Indian propaganda against Pakistan.

Americans: Hey Pakistan is beautiful, I'd love to visit



Some Pakistanis here: No you are wrong because you are white. Pakistan is not beautiful



Me: but it is and I can't wait to show it to the world :) #Racism — Samantha A. Gerry (@SamanthaAGerry1) January 22, 2019

More indian propoganda against Pakistan!!!!! https://t.co/3VpAfZm2bU — Samantha A. Gerry (@SamanthaAGerry1) January 24, 2019

It wasn’t long before Gerry was getting invited on podcasts to talk about feminism.

With rapid popularity came some detractors. Some suggested that she was backed by Pakistan’s ruling party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or the Pakistani Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations. Some connected her to Pakistani conservative Twitter personality, Farhan Virk.

Funny how "journalists" claim I am funded by virk / ispr but nobody is willing to do a live chat with me. @karachikhatmal continues to harass me and get his 60000 followers to troll me.



If he thinks I am fake,call me live , when he sees I am real, he should delete his twitter. — Samantha A. Gerry (@SamanthaAGerry1) January 22, 2019

On Sunday, Ghias decided to call the bluff. He announced that Samantha A Gerry was a fake profile that he had created.

As most Pakistani Twitter users were caught up with the social media noise surrounding Gerry, “only a few people picked up on this attempt at being a meta troll and presenting a satirical take on a white traveller with a saviour complex to expose our colonial hangover and wait for a white messiah,” Ghias wrote.

Just more honest about it.



Explaining this phenomenon like this doesn't seep through to the masses. Academics more qualified than me have been trying to for years.



In this era of fake news, journalists who showed people the true face of Samantha were shut down with some — Shehzad Ghias (@Shehzad89) January 27, 2019

Soon after the disclosure that Gerry was fake, Ghias began laying out the jokes.

Grew a beard after landing in Pakistan https://t.co/m9oPEeYe0Z — Samantha A. Gerry (@SamanthaAGerry1) January 27, 2019

Ghias’ social media prank played out in a pardoxical time in Pakistan. Even as social media users were championing Ritchie’s cycle trip, a bicycle rally planned by women in Peshwar for January 19 had to be cancelled after Islamist organisations threatened the organisers.

Hence proved that only @CynthiaDRitchie is allowed to ride a bike in Peshawar.



Where are those thekaydaars of Pakistan's "positive image" now? https://t.co/n8g35jzUTD — Faran Rafi (@faranrafi) January 18, 2019

As Ghias tweeted, “Cynthia D Richie is definitely real and exists but the amount of worship she gets in Pakistan is more to do with her skin colour” than her opinions.”