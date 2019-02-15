“Priyanka Gandhi was laughing at press conference. Such vultures.” This tweet was posted by user Ankur Singh in the backdrop of the tragic terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, on Thursday that claimed lives of over 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans.

The 11-second video attached to the tweet showed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, stand up saying “Bahut bahut dhanyawad” (thank you very much). The term “vultures” is typically used for those who prey on the dead in a tragedy.

Priyanka Vadra was laughing at press conference 😡😡



Such vultures pic.twitter.com/hVSWWWfuiu — अंकुर सिंह (@iAnkurSingh) February 14, 2019

What’s the truth?

The clip tweeted by Ankur Singh is part of a longer video where Priyanka Gandhi is seen expressing her condolences for the death of the soldiers. She starts the press conference by stating, “As you know, this press conference had been organised to discuss certain political issues. However, in view of the terror attack in Pulwama in which our jawans have been martyred, it would be inappropriate to discuss politics at this point in time.”

She went on to state: “I want to tell their families that the entire nation is with them at this time.” Gandhi ended the short conference by thanking the audience and urged them to maintain a two-minute silence on the occasion.

Watching the video in its entirety, it is clear that Priyanka Gandhi did not laugh at any point and that a cropped version was shared to push a false narrative.

Play

Ankur Singh is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on twitter. He recently featured as a “tech expert’ in a debate on Mirror Now where he spoke about Twitter bias against right wing accounts. His Twitter account was recently suspended and revoked.

Several news channels have reported about Priyanka Gandhi cancelling her press conference in wake of the Pulwama attack.

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary for UP East @priyankagandhi cancels scheduled press conference, says 'in wake of the unfortunate #PulwamaAttack, I don't think it is appropriate to talk politics right now.'

Track #LIVE updates https://t.co/bsSfBEKEJs#PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/WZmiFRhixJ — EconomicTimes (@EconomicTimes) February 14, 2019

This article first appeared on AltNews.in.