Pulwama attack

Modi’s response

The question is not whether the Prime Minister was informed or not for hours after the Pulwama attack (“Did Modi continue shooting a documentary after Pulwama attacks – or did Doval fail to inform him?”). The fact that the prime minister did not publicly react and the media did not seek a statement from him till hours after the attack shows that there is a huge perception gap between the rulers and the public. Unfortunately, we can’t trust the media to keep us informed of what’s happening. When the Congress raises questions, it’s not taken seriously but called ‘optics’.

Nidhi Razdhan pointed out on a late night show on February 21, that Modi did not even join the all party meeting, which was seen as a show of strength and support of all parties in the country. And the prime minister did not stop electioneering under the guise of inaugurating projects. The fact is that Modi is doing little work and focusing on optics. How is the common man on the street to understand the mismatch in media attitude towards the Congress and the BJP?

I expected Scroll.in to report factually, not simply play into the game of optics by BJP and prime minister. Deeply disappointed by Rohan Venkataramakrishnan’s article on the prime minister’s cavalier and callous attitude to the dead jawans and their grieving young families. – Sujata Mody

***

Irrespective of what the truth of the matter is, our prime minister today functioning as foreign, defence, finance, home and several other ministers all by himself. After coming to know about the dastardly attack, the prime minister should have rushed to Delhi. There was a meeting held with all the opposition parties in Delhi where all have unqualified support. The prime minister and his national security should have briefed the Opposition parties and a high-level meeting should have been held with experts from the army, defence ministry and others. But the prime minister and his team instead travelled around the country to politicise the issue. They are priortising power over the country’s best interests. There should have been a immediate investigation on the failure of intelligence and measures should have been chalked out to prevent such incidents in the future. – SN Iyer

Horrific attack

The dastardly attack on CRPF jawans by terrorists is unparalleled in recent history (“Pulwama attack: UN chief says perpetrators must be punished, asks India, Pakistan to defuse tensions”). The attack seems to be a desperate attempt by terror organisations to establish their identity, especially after the surgical strikes and the series of encounters in the Valley that have caused a severe decline in the number of militants. The government must continue it’s muscular policy on Kashmir. – Ratan Prasad Reddy

***

It has been the Pakistan policy to bleed India since 1971. India is sacrificing it’s soldiers for nothing. My questions to government is, does the Indian army have the capability to launch quick and swift attack on Pakistan, immediately? If we don’t have that capability then what is the government doing? Does the Indian army have capability to neutralise Pakistani border posts? Attacking terrorist bases, counter firing or surgical strikes is not the solution. If we don’t have such capability what Indian governments and think tanks are doing? – CTVVS Chowdary

***

I am deeply offended by one of your articles on the Pulwama attack (“‘By the time this video reaches you, I’ll be in Heaven’: The teen behind Kashmir’s deadliest attack”). I am offended because this terrorist has killed our brave soldiers and your headline just says “teen” behind the attack. He was not an innocent teen, he was a terrorist. Why you didn’t say so in your headline? We are not interested in his story. – Amritpal Singh

***

Attacks on Kashmiris

Kashmir is an integrated part of India and every domicile of the state is a citizen of India (“The Daily Fix: By threatening Kashmiris, angry ‘nationalists’ are fulfilling Pakistan’s plan”). Our country’s Constitution applies to every citizen and provides the right to safety and security right to all. By harassing Kashmiri traders and students, a wrong message will be sent internationally which may weaken our stand on Kashmir. Also, we may be further alienating some of these people, potentially birthing more militants. A strong message should be given by our Prime Minister to those who are fanning hate against Kashmiris. They must stop immediately. – Narendra Agarwal

***

Kashmiri students and traders in any part of India should be guaranteed their safety. People from Kashmir are first and foremost Indians and must be safe in any part of India. The state government concerned must look after their safety. All Indians must speak up. – Chaitanya Agnihotri

Travel diaries

The energy levels of Prime Minister Modi and his tireless visits are unimaginable (“Modi keeps combining official travel with BJP events, but who is paying the bills?”). The Opposition has not come up with a fit candidate for prime minister who can match Modi’s age, experience and skills.

For the Congress, projecting Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate will have an adverse affect on results and the choice may not be acceptable to various senior leaders in the Congress and its alliance partners. Thus the need of hour for the Opposition is to look for a suitable candidate who can match Modi.

The younger generation of the Congress can take posts of presidents and general secretaries, but should not think of racing for the top post. Even if the Opposition doesn’t reach the magic number in the Lok Sabha polls, increasing their seat tally from 2014 will help them have a bigger say in Parliament and prevent the ruling party from taking decisions that are not in the interest of general public. – Rajiv Mehta

***

This not a new thing, every politician is doing this. All MPs are doing it. At least Modi is doing something for the country, compared to the previous Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, and others. – Murali Iyer

***

This article on Modi’s trips is nothing but an effort to prove your silly points. Every prime minister will have a different style of working. If Manmohan Singh did not travel much, it is not necessary for Modi to follow in his footsteps. Singh allowed his ministers to loot the country shamelessly. Should Modi also do the same?

Modi is combining his official tours with party events. If the country does not pay, who will? In his speeches, he speaks about his achievements, what is wrong with that? Is he to speak of Singh’s achievements, if there were any? – Vishwas Wadekar

Citizenship debate

The Citizenship Amendment Bill is nothing but a political ploy (“As Citizenship Bill is set to lapse, its supporters in Assam’s Barak Valley lash out at BJP”). A huge fissure has been developed between Barak and Bramhaputra Valleys. The Congress played it safe. The overambitious BJP, trying to play the Hindu card, will have to pay a heavy price . No doubt Muslim votes and Bengali votes will diminish substantially. The National Register of Citizens was the Congress’s election instrument that was wrongly applied by BJP. The party has antagonised all and sundry, in Barak Valley. – Swapan Roy

Dynasty politics

The writer should take into account the age of the political party (“BJP’s campaign against Congress dynasts is a ploy to hide its own attacks on Indian democracy”). I think that those at the forefront of the freedom movement and therefore with the longest history will have many more so-called dynasts. Those parties who have undergone political transformation and administrative change over time, like the BJP will have fewer. One basic fact must be remembered – we are all indians and somewhat corrupt politicians. Ultimately we are all the same. – Ajit Grewal

Media trial

I agree that we need transparency on any issue affecting national interest but the disclosure of information relating to an individual without being authorised to do so should be an offence (“The Daily Fix: Why the FIR ordered against Arnab Goswami is a blow to free media”). In my opinion, if a matter is sub-judice, the media trial should be banned because there is a possibility of indirect influence on the judgement. – Narendra Agarwal

***

Do journalists have the right to hack e-mail accounts of citizens, thereby affecting their personal liberty? Can journalists deny citizens their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution? – Rao Kinnera

***

Journalists have the privilege of protecting the identity of their sources. However, they can not extend this to tinkering with the justice system in an ongoing criminal case. That’s what Goswami did and the court is right in ordering an investigation into the whole affair. One cannot shout down judges! – Ramachandra Raju

***



I don’t know on what basis you say that Arnab Goswami’s journalism is objectionable as there are many viewers like me who appreciate the courageous manner in which he takes on any person or institutions. When someone is highly biased and corrupt to the core, there is nothing wrong in exposing them as only then will common citizens come to know of what’s really happening in the country. All this is the result of more that five decades of corrupt Congress rule. The party is packed with self-interested people and has looted the public exchequer. This has to be brought out by someone and if Goswami is doing it, he should be welcomed by one and all. – Kalyanaraman

***

The journalist is doing his job. Tharoor must understand, if he has nothing fear. Why file an FIR against Arnab for doing his work? – Vishala Devi

***

Arnab Goswami is a true journalist and loved by crores of Indians, whatever their political views may be. So an FIR means nothing to common people like us. I wish him more success. – Raju Mandal