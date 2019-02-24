- In the Indian Express, Pratap Bhanu Mehta explains how and why the idea of Pakistan is taking over India.
- The post-Pulwama frenzy reflects more outrage at India’s hurt pride than mourning for the murdered jawans, points out Sunanda K Datta-Ray in the Telegraph.
- The Supreme Court order on the eviction of forest dwellers raises some very disturbing questions, writes Kalpana Kannabiran in the Hindu.
- In Mint, Priya Ramani explains how you can identify whether you are an anti-national.
- Bangladesh’s Islamists aim to reverse the revolution of the 1971 Liberation War, says K Anis Ahmed on the Hudson Institute website.
- In the Jacobin, Meagan Day makes her case for why the socialist Bernie Sanders should be the next president of the United States.
- Feminist writer Andrea Dworkin is more ridiculed that cited for her extreme views opposing both pornography and sex work. A new collection of her writings, however, call for a rethink, argues Moira Donegan in Book Forum.
- In the Guardian, Stefan Collini reviews a richly detailed biography of Eric Hobsbawm which reveals his inner life and traces how he became the world’s top historian and a literary star.
- One of the most radical thinkers of the eighteenth century, Frenchman Denis Diderot was both too much a man of his time and too much ahead of his time, writes Lynn Hunt in the New York Review of Books.
- In the New York Times, Kevin Rose writes about how he got over his smartphone addiction.
- New research suggests that a controversial gene-editing experiment to make children resistant to HIV may also have enhanced their ability to learn and form memories, explains Antonio Regalado in the MIT Technology Review.
The Modi Years
Key policies, controversies and milestones
-
The Modi Years: What has fuelled rising mob violence in India?
-
The Modi Years: What has happened to the Ayodhya dispute in the last five years?
-
The Modi Years: Who is fit to be counted as an Indian citizen?
-
The Modi Years: How close is India to affordable housing for all?
-
The Modi Years: What happened to Kashmir in the last five years?