Ayodhya panel

Ravi Shankar showed scant regard for the National Green Tribunal’s directions on the grand jamboree he had planned for his Art of Living event in the Yamuna floodplains two years ago (“Is Sri Sri Ravi Shankar an appropriate choice for Supreme Court’s Ayodhya mediation panel?”). He had even questioned its decision to impose penalty on his foundation. In December, he went against the Archaeological Survey of India’s guidelines when he planned, with the blessings of a pliant state government, a similar extravaganza at Brihadisvara temple in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district. There was also controversy over land he had acquired in Bengaluru for his Foundation. Can such a corporate guru inspire confidence in the minds of the citizens? – TR Bhat

Opinions on Pulwama

Ramachandra Guha writes history in his own style (“Ramachandra Guha: When the Pulwama attack happened the patriot in me was stirred, moved and angered”). He unfortunately colours his recording of history with his own opinion, just as was done by the historians during the British India era. Here, he exposes his known anti-BJP stance quite blatantly. While the prime minister and his cabinet do not wish to use the Phulama episode as a election tool, he is interpreting it as exactly that. Mr Guha, I respect you for your being erudite, but not for your imbalanced opinion. – Gurudutt Mundkur

***

The writer does exactly what he does not want journalists to do: take positions, side with one party and oppose the other. But what else can I expect from Scroll? This is last instance of me wasting time on biased and opinionated articles. – Kamal Parikh

***



Ramachandra Guha needs to clarify what he wants to convey. The article is draped in anti-saffron. Is he writing for another political party or expressing his views? Has the literary sense faded or is there a fight between his heart and brain? – M Jayadev

***

First of all, thank you for your unbiased and informative articles. You also do a lot of stories on real issues in India, from village distress to environment. With regard to Ramachandra Guha’s article, he mentions a character named Napoleon from Animal Farm. The Napoleon mentality was always there in the BJP, now it has gone through the roof! I hope some sense prevails among middle class, which is so blinded by the Godi Media that it wants to gun down reason. Will Modi ever regret that he killed reason? – Pradeep Nayak

***

While I thank Guha for initiating a nuanced discussion on the Pulwama incident, I do have some reservations on his line of reasoning. The thesis of Guha’s article can be summarised in the following points: 1) Guha supports the IAF bombing of Pakistan and believes that it is the right response at this time. Guha also believes that the previous government’s response after 26/11 proved to be inadequate and 2) The ruling party is likely to use the IAF bombing for electoral gain which, according to Guha, is not right.

Here appears the contradiction. If the government has responded properly to defend the country, the ruling party has every right to showcase such achievement, especially when, according to Guha, the the previous government’s action did not produce expected results. The ruling party, of course, should not use fake news or exaggerated numbers to bolster their claims. But otherwise, the ruling party has every right to ask for vote by highlighting its achievements.

Further, Guha questions the government’s claim of the high body count in Balakot. Certainly, the government spokesperson must have received the information from the same intelligence agencies who have supplied the “credible intelligence” that terrorists were planning to carry out “suicide attacks in various parts of the country”. Guha seems perfectly happy about the “credible intelligence” that led to the aerial bombing of a sovereign country but questions the body count information supplied by the intelligence agencies.

Guha closes his discussion ruminating that we should probably think more about combating terrorism than the next election. This is interesting, I thought Guha has already answered the question. He mentioned initially that the present government has taken the right decision while the action of previous government after 26/11 did not bring adequate results. So, I think his article exhorts us to move toward the right people who will take the country in the right direction in combating terrorism. While I applaud Guha’s intentions for a nuanced discussion on a sensitive topic, I sincerely request him to revisit his line of reasoning. I believe Guha fails to ask the right questions, and thus, despite good intentions, ends up strengthening the forces of negativity. – Anik Mukherjee

***

This piece makes no sense. Guha shows off his knowledge of Orwell but does little beyond that. He is unsure whether the media should question the government about the evidence for the strikes or just support the government’s cause. This man has no understanding of the role of the press. If he did, he wouldn’t have posed this question: “Should the writer, reporter, editor, and TV anchor line up behind the government in power, or should she or he instead expose facts that the government seeks to bury and call out lies that the government promotes?”

It’s obviously option B, Guha. This is a historian trying really hard to be a thinker. And Scroll, just because it’s Guha and he’s a liberal voice, will you publish anything he writes? This piece was quite pointless. As was the headline, which doesn’t inform the reader. I subscribe to your newsletter and today I was unsatisfied. – Sachin Ravikumar

Kashmir crisis

There are four broad groups under the “people of Jammu and Kashmir”, namely people from Jammu, Ladakh, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Kashmir Valley (“Full text: ‘Solution to Kashmir problem is political, not military,’ ex-Navy chief tells president”). Within each of these regions there are further subdivisions based on language, culture and religion. For example, Ladakh is divided between Leh and Kargil. People in PoK have a different language, culture and customs. Jammu has its own character, separate from Ladakh and the Valley. I agree with the concept of dialogue, but it must involve all the people from the state. – Promod Puri

***

Similarities across the border

I respect your idea of free journalism, but this article is complete nonsense. The attacks on Hindus and in Pakistan are a perennial problem and have the support of governing bodies. I disagree that this is the situation in India. Kashmiris and Muslims are an integral part of the community and are given equal rights (at least in theory). We work together and we eat together. I will appreciate it if you check facts before you publish an article. – Jalaj Mehta

***

Legal trouble for Arnab Goswami

Arnab Goswami is losing popularity (“Arnab Goswami, three other Republic TV journalists face non-bailable warrant in Srinagar”). He is a curse to journalism. Journalists are supposed to alert and update the general public on realities. Goswami is biased and deserves strict punishment. – Rosario Fernandes

***

Discussions on television news have become a disgrace. Nobody cares for dignity or bothers about the viewer. We have never seen such an atmosphere in international channels like BBC or CNN. Why don’t we have a peaceful discussion full of details and information for the viewers, instead of a show of lung capacity? – Doren

***

Republic TV is the only channel working for betterment of our country. Arnab we are with you. – Kamlesh Kothari