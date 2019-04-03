On April 2, a Twitter user shared a clip of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vineet Sharda chanting “Kamal” (Hindi for lotus) multiple times during an election rally. Lotus is the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This is Meerut BJP leader Vineet Sharda. I think he attempted a rap during public rally. pic.twitter.com/ez82R0U3XM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 2, 2019

“Aapko sochna hoga, ki kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye (You will have to think if you want Lotus – Bharatiya Janata Party – or some other party),” Sharda said, before beginning his rap-like chant of the word. His antics made him instantly popular on the internet, inspiring numerous memes.

Vineet Sharda was campaigning for Rajendra Agrawal, the Lok Sabha member from Meerut constituency. Agrawal is contesting for a third term in the Parliament.

The video proved to be an immediate hit, with Twiiter users getting to work on jokes.

One user wondered if this was a reference to the Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.

What was the cast of the movie Dasavathaaram? https://t.co/gk0BgSQM8E — Bade Chote (@badechote) April 2, 2019

Others thought that the film where the Tamil superstar has 10 roles would only account for 10 invocations of his name, leaving about 22 more unexplained.

A Twitter user converted Sharda’s “kamal” chant into a rap battle with rapper Eminem.

Rap Battle Between

Eminem VS VINEET SHARDA pic.twitter.com/SKjsk1Lvxc — Political Mamu (@MamuPolitical) April 2, 2019

Even former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had an opinion on the viral speech.

BJPs very own Gully Boy https://t.co/DurlKCLz0i — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 2, 2019

Another Twitter user went down a darker path, adding Sharda’s vocals to a black-and-white video of German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Another user dubbed the soundtrack to a video of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Now who did this Kamal?

Kamal kamal kamal golmal formal 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣#BJPfoolBanaya

gangs of Ch. Feat ch. double shri 🤘 pic.twitter.com/tJd5IslxZ9 — Berozgaar - Unmodify Chowkidaar (@TheRealHinduguy) April 2, 2019

There were others who decided to provide a twist, by adding a different soundtrack to the video.