A photograph of movie stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has been posted on Facebook. The photograph shows the two sporting saffron scarves which say, “Vote for BJP N Modi”. The text accompanying the image reads, “कमल का बटन दबाकर देश की तरक्की में भागीदार बनें” Press the lotus button, become a part of the nation’s progress.

The post is by the page Ek Bihari 100 Pe Bhari. The page has a rather modest following of a little over 36,000 but has already been shared over 4,000 times. It has also been posted on the group Main Bhi Chowkidar. A post by an individual user has garnered over 2,600 shares.

Photoshopped image

As expected, the image is digitally altered. Alt News reverse searched the image on Google and found the real photograph. It was was clicked on November 30, 2018, when Singh and Padukone visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. It was carried by several publications.

As is evident from the image above, the duo had worn plain saffron scarves and not BJP scarves. The two images – photoshopped and real – have been posted together below for comparison.

This article first appeared on AltNews.in.