Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

During a press conference at the party’s headquarters, Sitharaman referred to Deol’s role in the popular Army-themed movie Border. “The feeling of Indian nationalism and patriotism, when evoked so beautifully through a film, can really touch the chord of every Indian citizen,” she said.

Twitter users, obviously, got to work immediately after receiving the news about Sunny Deol. His most lines and scenes were dug up and transformed into hilarious memes.

The iconic hand pump scene from Deol’s 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was the best meme template of the day. In the movie, Deol (an Indian trying to bring his Pakistani wife back home) fought a mob (of Pakistanis) single-handedly with the help of a hand-pump that he had uprooted from the ground.

sunny deol for ground water minister #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/i4j4XaKVmi — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) April 23, 2019

Somewhere in Pakistan after they heard about #SunnyDeol joining BJP. pic.twitter.com/kX07MeufNL — Jiya (@Gabbari48699104) April 23, 2019

‘Dhai kilo ka haath’

Perhaps the most popular line of Sunny Deol’s Bollywood career was from the 1993 film Damini, where he said to Amrish Puri, “ Jab ye dhai kilo ka hath kisi pe padta hai, toh aadmi uthta nahi, uth jata hai.” (If I hit someone with my 2.5-kg hand, the person will die).

BJP is heavier by 2 x 2.5 kgs today. #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/eiYsEQg36j — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) April 23, 2019

Deol’s dhai-kilo-ka-haath (the 2.5-kg hand) was also compared to the election symbol of Congress, which is a palm.

On Pakistan’s F-16s