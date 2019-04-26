Anatomy of Baranassrey as told by Major James Rennel

Bathed in sun and salt,

draped in a white loincloth,

she enters the perineum

of the sanctum sanctorum of

the buffalo-horned masked ascetic

god. Lions, sitting cross-legged in the

lotus posture, growl in anticipation of

the procession of voluptuous

cheerleaders with high nose bridges,

slim waists, large hips.

It was the third day of rainbow-

lust in the original Vedas.

Saturn was in the sixth house. Wives

of sages with erring hearts cooked

mutton in clay pitchers, washed

secretly their lovers’ limbs with

the fragrance of their flame-grilled

bodies, and made merry in N and S

positions on the deck of the peacock boat

in the twin rivers of Vara and Nashi.

From the medieval mosque to apsidal chaityas,

aghoris in twenty-one-yard funeral robes,

flogged by lepers, pimps and bootleggers,

throng the gates of the Department of Religious

Tolerance and Piety for free passes

to the shrines of nomadic gods. Parrot-astrologers

and runaway Khalistani terrorists rest on

the staircases of old prostitutes’ homes

in the Assi lane to discuss fluctuating fortunes

of human sacrifice and mustard crop.

Prompted by ancient boons,

she leans geometrically and rubs

vermillion paste on the head of the black

lingam, cradling it gently with her lizard-lips

fledged with spices imported from

Mecca, bursting like a victorious native army.

The lovesick ageing god, lying on a bed of

arrows, wakes up from opiate-slumber

in the camphor clouds of sacred ambitions –

trident, drum, conch, and lotus in his hands.

The Auspicious One

frees himself at the first stroke of revelation,

measures rhymes of salvation in metric poems,

recalls how on a wet December morning He

beheaded Brahma on the river front

for smuggling Mongol warriors into the city.

He feels relieved from the

daily chores of eating everybody’s

sins and curses the seven sages for

extolling the virtues of celibacy.

~~~

On the fourteenth night of the

waning moon, she rises

after days of uninterrupted

first-night wedding joys with the stone gods

(that neither we know, nor hear, nor exist any

more), crosses the ghats filled with scattered

feathers of peacocks, sacrifices elongated

riceball-bodies of three-eyed Brahman

ghosts, and strips her bliss naked with the

sacred evening prayer in the river.

We were warned by the famous local

bard, “One half of the city lives in water;

the other half is a dead body

(shava).” We must confess, we

were alarmed by this unusual sight.

There was neither government

nor religion, nor any ideology.

Nothing was proscribed,

nothing considered taboo, and civilization

existed in simple geographical coordinates.

~~~

It was not until late evening

that we realised the celestial gossip-

monger’s warning was right

A new republic had dawned on the holy

town. With black ink on the index finger,

unbaptized Hindus, prime-time anarchists,

part-time secularists and the famous Internet

Baba had assembled

on the banks of the polluted Himalayan river,

and promised to clean the accumulated ancient filth.

The great leader, in a golden Afghan jacket,

limited-edition watch and Deccan rubber shoes,

tweeted not Solomon’s songs, but spewed lies,

more lies, until they became cobalt truth. His

barbarian followers came with

3D banners, on the back of

captured seahorses from California

valley, levelled the black pillar and

chanted raunchy Bhojpuri songs:

Har Har Mahadev, Ghar Ghar Mahadev!

~~~

In a fantasy façade of ritual picnicking,

left-wing Nagas and right-wing Gosains

who often gambled, played, and relieved

themselves in the overflowing dumpyard in the

narrow lanes of the city,

attacked the momins from the Memory Bazaar.

We were told they were jobless migrants.

They were carders, spinners, yarn makers,

dyers. They were armed with looms, spindles,

and seventy-two extra threads.

Rumour said: James Prinsep, Tavernier,

and Sri Sri 1008 Dandapani were in the

crowd when a mother cow was slaughtered

and the Emperor’s mosque destroyed.

As soon as radio jockeys Tiwariji and Daddan

Mia announced “Mandir-masjid waheen banegi,”

all flamingos and dark-skinned slaves

fled the city. Puzzled, we saw Brahamins,

Sheikhs, Jain priests looting pink feathers

from designer shops.

~~~

Blood dripping from blood, mostly red,

without any past austerities, spilled in opaque

dysentery designs all over the mathematical

tiles on the promenade of funeral ghats. With

canvas wings, severed bodies

floated in the air of hatred, and

blossomed like untimely old Scottish

roses. Seeing this, Kabir began to weep,

Sadho re, yeh murdon ka gaon

yeh murdon ka gaon...

Peer mare, paigambar mari hain

mar gaye zinda jogi

Raja mari hain, parja mari hain

mar gaye baid aur rogi

(Keep in mind, this is a village of the dead.

The saints have died, dead are the living mendicants.

The ruler is dead, dead are the ruled,

dead are the physicians and the patients.)

Everyone, including junkies, smashed their looms in Shiva’s

city and hid themselves in the ninety-nine epithets of Allah.

~~~

Following orders of District Magistrate Mr Bird, our

convoy fired on male buffoons and dancing boys to

disperse the marauding mobs and rampaging bulls.

After three days of carnage, we had lost one officer

and three soldiers. We buried them in their scarlet

uniforms with imperial ambitions.

Some of our soldiers wept in silence, some sobbed

aloud, others tried to flee when they saw young

priests, naked to the waist, tear and burn their last

chest-hair, in the sacred fire at Manikarnika, and

recover hidden earrings from the

burnt carcass of the abducted Persian goddess...

Dismayed, we marched to the Court of King

Harshichandra, tethered in perdition to the Dom

Raja. We presented him a copy of

The Bengal Atlas and demanded

reprinting of Al Baruni’s Tarikh Al-Hind for

the benefit of our officers and soldiers.

We also told him there was no

direct road to Calcutta as there

was scarcity of labour in India

and pickaxes, shovels, spades,

saws, gunpowder were being used for

repairing the Grand Trunk Road to Xanadu.

With a suppressed laugh and undisguised

anger, the oblong, fat king screamed, “No

home! No home for anyone,”

He ordered the abolishing of house taxes

for shrines, synagogues, fire-temples, mosques.

He freed all prisoners sentenced to death

for adultery or idolatry.

Happy, we bought a portable linga from the PDR

mall, returned to our garrisons in Chinese tents near

the Arc of the Meridian,

to plan a trigonometrical survey

of the exploits of life and death

in the city of Baranassey,

and slept listening to Dean Martin:

Ma come beli bella bimba, bella bimba, bella bimba

Ma come beli bella bimba, bella bimba, bella bimba

Ma come beli bella bimba, bella bimba, bella bimba

Ma come beli bella bimba, bella bimba, bella bimba

[Don’t ever cry, I’ll tell you why. You can’t see the sky with a tear in your eye. Be like the sun, smile just for fun and sing this happy song ...]

Major James Rennell (1742-1830) was the first Surveyor-General of Bengal. He carried out the first comprehensive geographical survey of much of India. Rennell published The Bengal Atlas and Memoir of a Map of Hindoostan; or the Mogul Empire. He is generally considered ther father of geography in India. Abul Fazal called the town Baranassey.

Excerpted with permission from Banaras And The Other, Ashwani Kumar.