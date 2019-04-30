On April 9, a mountaineering expedition team of the Indian Army spotted mysterious footprints measuring 32x15 inches near Nepal’s Makalu Base Camp. On Monday, the Army posted photos of these giant footprints on Twitter, claiming they belonged to the Yeti, a mythical beast that has long featured in Nepalese folklore.

The creature is believed to be taller than the average human and to resemble an ape. But scientists have long been sceptical about the existence of the Yeti, which is also called the abominable snowman.

In a study published in 2014 in the Proceedings of the Royal Society of Biological Sciences, genetic scientists said that DNA from hair samples found in the Himalayas “had their closest genetic affinity with a Palaeolithic polar bear, Ursus maritimus. Otherwise the hairs were from a range of known extant mammals.”

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

As news agency Reuters pointed out, in response to the army’s tweet, it remained unclear how a mythical beast could leave footprints.

The pictures put out by the Indian Army show impressions in the snow made by only a single foot, rather than a pair. This amused Twitter users, flooding the website with jokes and memes.

Expecting a national television address soon with the PM giving more details on how his Army managed to track the Yeti... Something that the Congress hadn't dared to do in 70 years. 💪 https://t.co/2mOosTKItF — The DeshBhakt (@akashbanerjee) April 30, 2019

I could watch the Bed Tea soundbite over and over again but the newswheel has moved to from Bed Tea to Yeti ... pic.twitter.com/6tipvbzOP8 — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) April 30, 2019

If you question Indian Army's 'Yeti' discovery, are you anti-national? — meghnad (@Memeghnad) April 30, 2019

The Army’s ‘Yeti spotting’ tweet reminded me so much of... pic.twitter.com/6ec0M9X455 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 29, 2019

Today they spotted Yeti’s footprints.

Tomorrow someone will spot Acche Din.

Day after they will find Netaji.

Have faith y’all! — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) April 30, 2019

One legged Yeti about to take off for the Himalayas.. pic.twitter.com/1AFrS6pbJq — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) April 30, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Vijay had a request for the Army. He urged them to “not address Yeti as a beast”.

Congratulations, we are always proud of you. salutes to the #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team. But please, you are Indian, dont call Yeti as beast. Show respect for them. If you say he is a 'snowman'. — Chowkidar Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 29, 2019

Predictably, this elicited some responses.

And BJP leader has advise for the Indian Army to please show respect and address Yeti as Snowman 🤭🤐 https://t.co/IxTmIgXl2m — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) April 30, 2019