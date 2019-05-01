“What the hell is Congress teaching to these innocent kids?” asked a Twitter user in a post with with a short video clip showing Priyanka Gandhi surrounded by children shouting slogans.

The video has been superimposed with text that says, “बच्चों को कैसी भाषा सीखा रही कांग्रेस मोदी से नफरत में बच्चों को तो मत बर्बाद करो ” or “What language is Congress teaching these kids? Don’t ruin children in your hate for Modi.”

The video clip is 12 seconds long, and begins with the children shouting “Chowkidar Chor Hai”. Later in the clip, the children can be heard shouting a slogan calling Modi a pimp. The video clip ends there.

What the hell is Congress teaching to these innocent kids? pic.twitter.com/0ittZIKz6u — Chowkidar Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) April 30, 2019

The post had been retweeted over 330 times at the time of writing. Chowkidar Ankur Singh is followed on Twitter by Chowkidar Narendra Modi.

Among the prominent people that shared the clip are Union Minister Smriti Irani, who indirectly criticised Priyanka Gandhi, describing the proceedings as “uncouth to the core”. Irani’s tweet was quote-tweeted by actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal. It was also shared by Abhijit Majumder, editor of My Nation.

Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone ???? https://t.co/T5sPyKtmbr — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2019

I am not surprised... ! you can’t get upset with Cong for being Cong ! https://t.co/PJ42lwqnnS — Chowkidar Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 1, 2019

Clipped video

However, the video in question has been clipped mischievously. It ends right before Priyanka Gandhi stopped the children from chanting the off-colour slogan. “Ye wala nai, ye wala accha nai lagta,” she says. “Acche acche wale, theek hai.” “Not this one, this one is not good. Only good ones, okay?”

This can be seen from 0:40 minute-mark in the longer version of the video posted below. Another version of the video was posted by the All India Mahila Congress.

