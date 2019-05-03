Cyclone Fani, classified by the India Meteorological Department as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, made landfall over Odisha between 8 am and 10 am on Friday morning. It weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm at around 11.30 am and is expected to move north along the coast towards Kolkata over the course of the day, even as it gradually reduces in intensity.

Fani is unusual for this time of year. While cyclones in the Bay of Bengal form between April and May and between September and December, cyclones of this severity usually develop in the latter half of the year.

As the meteorological department issued warnings to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, the states began to prepare for evacuations and mitigating the cyclone’s impact. And on social media, users have been uploading videos and photographs of the storm, even as meteorologists share updates of satellite images and other tracking.

Credit: Nithya Subramanian

Landfall

When the cyclone made landfall south of Puri, its intense winds, gusting up to 180 kilometres per hour, uprooted trees and ripped off roofs. Videos shared on social media showed trees swaying and causing damage to structures in some places, including Bhubaneswar. According to NDTV, several areas in the coastal town of Puri were submerged due to the heavy rain.

Brother-in-law has sent this video of his backyard in Khurda, 35 kms from Bhubaneswar. One giant jackfruit tree, two of the coconut trees have uprooted. #CycloneFani #CycloneFaniUpdates pic.twitter.com/HdsMOIaQso — Pratik Prasenjit | ପ୍ରତୀକ ପ୍ରସନ୍ନଜିତ (@pratikprasenjit) May 3, 2019

FANI impact in Puri pic.twitter.com/s88pqKhLbR — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 3, 2019

Odisha holds its breath as #CycloneFani makes landfall



Take a look at the furious #CycloneFani winds in the land of Lord Jagganath in Puri



Video sent by @dilipbisoi #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/Cb5NukY89m — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) May 3, 2019

Furious FANI



Sea Ingression near Chilika Coast in Khordha dist.@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/tK0dkX6Cet — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 3, 2019

Preparation for the storm

Meteorologists from the United States and other parts of the world have also been tracking the progress of Fani closely, tweeting updates about the cyclone’s path and its projected intensity. One user tweeted a timelapse satellite video of the cyclone developing over three days.

India from space for the past 3 days #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/zNtmKDPqZW — STOCKIE (@stockree) May 3, 2019

Evacuation

Government agencies have been sharing images of relief efforts and appealing to people to stay indoors and avoid stunt videos.

Visuals of IPS Sri Pinak Mishra, @SP_BERHAMPUR requesting natives with folded hands to cooperate & move to the safe zones.



Evacuating everyone living in vulnerable low lying areas to the designated safe cyclone shelters is our top priority! #OdishaPrepared4Fani #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/78xKxnc4F9 — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) May 2, 2019

#FightingFani

691 pregnant women, mothers & new born infants from vulnerable areas have been evacuated & taken to shelter homes, 54 pregrant women have been admitted to hospitals #SupportBBSR #HelpBBSR #BeAlert pic.twitter.com/TBbrRb6IgQ — BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 3, 2019

This is exactly what one should NOT do during a cyclone. Request you to please go to a safe place. #CycloneFani https://t.co/jCXen8C6ql — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 3, 2019