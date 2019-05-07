By May 3, the Election Commission of India had cleared Prime Minister Narendra Modi of six charges of Model Code of Conduct violations that were levelled against him. According to a report in The Indian Express, a few of these decisions were not unanimous and the Election Commission overruled its own officers in giving a clean chit to Modi.
Election Commission’s free pass to Modi has prompted the best of the country’s cartoonists to unleash their creativity.
Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav also tweeted a compilation of these cartoons, saying that Chief Election Commission Sunil Arora should have resigned in the wake of this criticism.
