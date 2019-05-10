“So this guys Aatish Taseer works as PR manager for Indian National Congress. No doubt Time magzine has lost their credibilty and has become mouthpiece of Leftist.”

This message was tweeted by a pro-Bharatiya Janata Party social media user called Chowkidar Shashank Singh (@pokershash), referring to the author of the recent article in Time magazine critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cover story of Time dated May 9 calling “India’s divider-in-chief” has been a major talking point, with extensive coverage by mainstream media and animated discussions among social media users.

So this guys Aatish Taseer works as PR manager for Indian National Congress. No doubt Time magzine has lost their credibilty and has become mouthpiece of Leftist. pic.twitter.com/ZIUWUuB9TZ — Chowkidar Shash (@pokershash) May 10, 2019

Shashank Singh’s message has been retweeted over 500 times. He attached a screenshot of Aatish Taseer’s Wikipedia entry. Taseer is a British-born journalist and writer. According to the Wikipedia description that accompanied Singh’s tweet, Taseer “is working as PR manger for Indian National Congress”.

This, of course, casts aspersion on Taseer’s neutrality.

Edited Wikipedia text

The text seen in the screenshot shared on Twitter has been edited. This is because Wikipedia allows users to edit pages and articles. The page on editing states, “Wikipedia is a wiki, meaning that anyone can edit any unprotected page and improve articles immediately for all readers. You do not need to register to do this. Anyone who has edited is known as a ‘Wikipedian’ (commonly referred to as, simply, editors) and, no matter how trivial the edit may seem, can be proud that they have helped make Wikipedia what it is.”

Alt News found that Taseer’s Wikipedia page was edited repeatedly on May 10, the day after his article was published. The first edit was made at 7:.9 am, when the phrase about Taseer being “the PR manger for the Congress” was added to the “Career” section of the page.

As a result of the “persistent disruptive editing” of Taseer’s page , it is now “protected”. This means that the contents of the page have been locked against further malicious alteration.

The video posted below illustrates the changes that have been effected on the page. These alterations can be viewed in the “View History” tab of the page.

This article first appeared on Alt News.