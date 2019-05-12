With just one more phase to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to end, political leaders are busy reaching out to the media to get their messages across to the voters.

Since he took charge five years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticised for failing to hold a single press conference and for barely speaking to the media – even during crucial events like his decision in 2016 to demonetise 86% of Indian currency.

However, election season seems to have made Modi more willing to sit down for interviews. Over the last 40 days, the prime minister has given interviews to several newspapers and television channels. He has spoken on a range of subjects, from the manner in which he eats mangoes to his “raw wisdom” during the air strikes on Pakistan.

Here are some of the interviews that have attracted attention.