The Big Story: Chump change

A few days before polling began, The Election Fix took a close look at the influence of money in Indian politics. At the time we pointed out that about Rs 1,400 crore worth of election-time inducements had already been seized by the Election Commission, which was more than the entirety of the 2014 election.

Now, as we head towards the last phase, that number has ballooned. Election Commission seizures have crossed the Rs 3,300 crore mark, with Tamil Nadu alone accounting for Rs 935 crore.

Remember, it only covers what has been seized. In the past, analysts have suggested that seized amounts represent only a small percentage of the total amount of illicit cash floating around at election time.

As we explained in the special edition of the Election Fix, Indian elections are getting much more expensive. Demonetisation, which was meant to rid the country of black money, doesn’t seem to have made a dent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government did make one other set of efforts to clean up political funding. It removed restrictions on corporate donations to political parties, and introduced electoral bonds, which are like anonymous gift vouchers that can be handed to parties.

Critics have pointed out that electoral bonds are opaque and make it easier for shell companies to pour money into the system. Even the Election Commission has said that they are regressive and dangerous enough that foreign corporations could use them to influence Indian democracy.

Despite this, the Supreme Court did not take up a challenge to their constitutionality, after the government argued that Indians have no right to know who funds political parties. It emerges that a whopping Rs 3,622 crore worth of electoral bonds were sold in just two months, March and April, ahead of elections.

We have no way of knowing who bought these bonds and, at least until they file their returns later this year, which party the money was given to, although it would be a good bet that the majority of it has gone to the BJP, since the scheme is set up in a way that aids the ruling party.

Together, the seized cash and the electoral bonds add up to over Rs 7,000 crore. That’s a billion US dollars. Of course, this is only a fraction of the total amount spent this election.

That should be a matter of concern for any Indian citizen, since nobody funds political parties out of pureness of heart. Experts have suggested ways in which governments can actually help clean up political funding, starting with ending the anonymity of electoral bonds.

But for that to actually happen, parties will have to be convinced that citizens actually care about this.



In this video edition of The Election Fix, we speak to Scroll.in's Aarefa Johari and Nayantara Narayanan who have been travelling to report on our series Half the Vote: stories and perspectives of women – only women – on life and politics.

