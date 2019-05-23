It’s finally here. After months of campaigning, countless WhatsApp forwards, seven phases of voting and three days of feverish debate following the exit polls, India will finally begin counting votes. The Electronic Voting Machines will be turned on at 8 am and the numbers will come in through the day.

As always, you are likely to be inundated with information, from commentary on television to jokes on Twitter and wild speculation on WhatsApp. To make things easier, we give you six ways to follow the elections with Scroll.in.