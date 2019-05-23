The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is on course to return to the Parliament with a thumping majority. At 3.30 pm, the NDA led the race by 343 seats, five more than the seats it won in 2014. The BJP itself was leading in 298 seats, 16 more than it won in the last general elections.

The clear majority evident so early on elicited diverse reactions on social media. Cartoonists led the way in showing how to make sense of the election results.

Here’s a throwback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cloud theory, when he suggested earlier in the month that clouds could help Indian planes evade enemy radars.

Another cartoonist had a more ominous take on the election results.

An user considered how Congress President Rahul Gandhi would explain his party’s huge losses.

Another suggested that much of what has gone on for the past five years will be repeated.

Looking forward to 5 more years of Nehru not letting Modi do any work — IndiaExplained (@IndiaExplained) May 23, 2019

While BJP supporters celebrated on Twitter, many were aghast at the prospect of the party returning to power, particularly looking at BJP candidate and terror-accused Pragya Thakur’s lead over her opponents in Bhopal.

The worst thing to happen to Bhopal after the gas tragedy. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/LFXDamfhWo — 👣 (@sohamrk_) May 23, 2019

Can't wait for the eventual Pragya Thakur biopic starring Kangana Ranaut — A Song Of Rice And Thayir (@nah_im_abdulla) May 23, 2019

Republic TV and the enthusiasm of its anchor, Arnab Goswami, didn’t manage to escape attention.

Arnab walking so much, he might accidentally stray into the Times Now studio nearby. — Ashwin S Kumar (@ashwinskumar) May 23, 2019

Some Twitter users, visibly alarmed by the power imbalance that the results will bring, tried to cope with humour. Here’s a classic reference from Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai MBBS (2003).

Of course, some quips referred to the most talked-about pop culture event this year: Game Of Thrones.

The BJP, however, could not make much gains in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, according to the leads so far. There’s a GOT reference for everything, isn’t it?

Mallu and Tamil voters like pic.twitter.com/2bGzry5MRS — aby (@abytharakan) May 23, 2019

One user was understandably focused on gastronomical concerns, looking at the BJP’s sweep in West Bengal. The hard-selling of the values of vegetarianism by several BJP members does not sit quite well with the meat-loving Bengali.

All I want to know is if Durga Puja will become a vegetarian affair now... — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) May 23, 2019

Modi interviewer, actor and Canadian citizen Akshay Kumar wasn’t spared.

Canadian Khiladi at BJP office today #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/UT9wHz647z — Saket Jha (@MightyJhaYoung) May 23, 2019

The Indian History Pics Twitter account, as always, shared a series of old pictures relevant to the day and context. Here’s one for the dismayed Indians keeping track of the counting of votes.

1950s :: Tonic to Combat Depression pic.twitter.com/yB5mgSElDC — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 23, 2019

With so much going on in India at the moment, even God could not help but make a statement.