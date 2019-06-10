Girish Karnad, a revered figure in Indian theatre and cinema, died at the age of 81 in his home in Bengaluru on Monday. Karnad’s work as a playwright spans five decades, while his contributions to cinema as a writer and actor came over more than 40 years.

Karnad’s Kannada plays, such as Yayati written in 1961 when he was 23, were extremely influential and successful. His other notable plays include Tughlaq (1964), Hayavadana (1971), Naga-Mandala (1988), and Taledanda (1990). Karnad’s plays mined narratives from Indian history and mythology to comment on contemporary social and political issues.

For instance, Tughlaq, about the 14th-century Delhi ruler Muhammad Bin Tughlaq, was an allegory about Nehruvian politics, while Taledanda, set during a reform movement in 12th-century Karnataka was written against the backdrop of the Ayodhya temple dispute and the Mandal Commission report on caste reservations.

Early success in theatre paved the way for films. In 1970, Karnad made his screenwriting and acting debut in the Kannada film Samskara, based on the UR Ananthamurthy novel of the same name. Karnad starred in the lead role of a devout Brahmin Praneshacharya, driven to inner conflict regarding his religious beliefs.

Karnad’s journey into cinema progressed with him becoming a director, in addition to acting in several Hindi films. In Kannada, key films directed or co-directed by Karnad include Vamsha Vriksha (1972), about the gradual deterioration of the affairs of an extended family, Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane (1977), about the conflicts of a progressive couple with the strict religious norms of the society around him, and the action drama Ondanondu Kaladalli (1978), inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s samurai films.

The Hindi films he directed include Godhuli (1977), a version of Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane, and the period drama Utsav (1984), based on the ancient Sanskrit play Mrcchakatika.

Karnad appeared in several Hindi films in the 1970s and ’80s as an actor and became an important face of the parallel cinema movement. Karnad had major roles in Shyam Benegal’s Nishaant (1975) and Manthan (1976), and Basu Chatterjee’s Swami (1977), among others. Karnad also starred in the hit television series, Malgudi Days.

In recent years, Karnad frequently appeared in mainstream Hindi films, including Nagesh Kukunoor’s Iqbal (2005) and Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Karnad’s last film appearance was as Research and Analysis Wing chief Shenoy in the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, in 2017.

Karnad’s contributions to theatre and cinema fetched him several accolades. He was awarded a Padma Shri in 1974, followed by a Padma Bhushan in 1992. For his plays, Karnad won the Sahitya Academy award in 1994 and the Jnanpith award in 1998. He won 10 National Film Awards, including Best Direction for his directorial debut, Vamsa Vriksha.

News of Karnad’s death was met with fond tributes on Twitter. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy mourned the loss of a cultural ambassador and declared a three-day state mourning, followed by a public holiday.

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/film maker, Sri #GirishKarnad .



His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered.



In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/s5bfbh0VgE — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 10, 2019

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed sorrow as well.

It is with the deepest sorrow that I have learnt of the passing away of Girish Karnad. In his passing, we have lost one of the greatest literary minds of our time. I send my deepest sympathy and sympathies to the family, friends and readers of the great writer. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 10, 2019

Sad news coming in the morning about the passing away of veteran noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad. Girish ji's views and artistic contribution will be missed by the country. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 10, 2019

Historian Ramachandra Guha wrote, “In his plays, Girish Karnad beautifully and seamlessly blended North and South, the folk and the classical, the demotic and the scholarly. In his life, he embodied the richness and depth of Indian civilisation more nobly and less self-consciously than anyone else I knew.”

Journalist Vir Sanghvi had this to say:

Can you think of anyone else who could become President of the Oxford Union,could then come back & write brilliant plays in Kannada, could direct art films & also act in Salman Khan movies?

Just a glimpse of what a Renaissance man Girish Karnad was.

A great loss to India — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) June 10, 2019

Actor-filmmaker-politican Kamal Haasan acknowledged Karnad’s influence over screenwriters such as him. Several filmmakers expressed condolences as well.

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

Girish was a true intellectual who had an ability to depict grand ideas and little emotions within a household, his writing so unique, majestic and personal! learnt so much from him, I have admired him so much! I am gutted! Girish will continue to live forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/y0U9sPwdiU — Rajiv Menon (@DirRajivMenon) June 10, 2019

In college during early 80s, I first discovered #GirishKarnad the playwright, and then the arthouse cinema actor. Along with Ghatak, Benegal, Nihalani, Saeed Mirza & Vijay Tendulkar, he was an early, formative influence.



My heartfelt condolences @rkarnad

May he rest in peace. https://t.co/txrSE5ZHPd — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) June 10, 2019

Many Twitter users noted the influence of Karnad’s play, Tughlaq.

Age 16 I read Tughlaq, Girish Karnad's fierce, unflinching examination of Nehruvian idealism & its failures. It blew my young mind, fueled a hunger for history & politics - and I still find myself thinking about it in my work. Rest in peace sir, India has lost one of its giants. — Grumble Bee (@sumit_roy_) June 10, 2019

"Religion! Politics! Take heed, Sultan, one day these verbal distinctions will rip you into two."

- Girish Karnad in Tughlaq, a telling reflection on Nehru's tryst with destiny. — c h a r u m a t h i [சாருமதி] (@Edit_err) June 10, 2019

Here are some other tributes from Twitter.

Will always fondly remember Girish Karnad as Swami's father in Malgudi Days, and later when I watched it, the director of the very underrated, Utsav. A fine writer of plays that always made a point one way or the other. A great thinker, and a tremendous loss. Rest in peace. — vivek tejuja 🌈 (@vivekisms) June 10, 2019

Deeply saddened to learn about #Girish Karnad. Havent yet been able to speak with his family. Its been a friendship of 43 years and I need the privacy to mourn him. I request the media to kindly excuse me from giving quotes. pic.twitter.com/XMTxTmHXIw — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 10, 2019

#GirishKarnad 's passing, is also a time to mourn the demise of India of learning, that existed in towns like Dharwar, Allahabad & Poona in the late 1950s and early 60s. Dharwar in his time had Gokak, Bendre, Armando Menezes amongst others in its faculty. — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) June 10, 2019

Girish Karnad was one of the greats who straddled the Kannada and Marathi cultural worlds, with D.R. Bendre, Bhimsen Joshi, Kumar Gandharva, Shankar Nag and others. Also, a HT to the duo of Uma & Virupaksha Kulkarni for translating Kannada literature into Marathi and vice versa — Niranjan Rajadhyaksha (@CafeEconomics) June 10, 2019

My mentor..my Girish uncle💚💚💚 I’m ever grateful to you for giving me my first film - Cheluvi..no thank you is enough for the amount of sanskar and love you showered on me! Your values are always always with me🌸prayers🙏 strength to Saras aunty,Radha,Raghu💕 #RIP #GirishKarnad — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) June 10, 2019

#RIP GIRISH KARNAD passes away at 81 - eminent playwright, film director, actor and recipient of the prestigious Jnanpith Award



Known for films Samskara, Nishant, Umbartha#GirishKarnad pic.twitter.com/OywV7kHjAE — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) June 10, 2019

One of Karnad’s final appearances, at a meeting for protest against the murder of Gauri Lankesh in 2018, found mention as well.

This is the way I last saw Girish Karnad – at the meeting in Bangalore to relaunch Gauri Lankesh's paper and protest the arrest of rights activists. He had an oxygen tube in his nose and gave us all strength with his presence. https://t.co/wgJMSf18Zn pic.twitter.com/zzUN7vhyZw — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) June 10, 2019

