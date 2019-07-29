On Monday, Discovery Channel released a promotional video of an upcoming episode of the popular show Man Vs Wild that will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video was posted on Twitter by the channel as well as the host of the show Bear Grylls.
In the series, Grylls “tackles extreme challenges and navigates through remote locations around the world, sharing invaluable survival strategies along the way”.
The 45-second sneak peek describes the episode as an “epic adventure of a lifetime”. Hyperactive Indians on the internet were thrilled at the prospect of this newfound source memes.
The release of the promo gave new energy to the Congress party’s allegation that Modi had failed to stop shooting the episode after the Pulwama attack occurred on February 14. The suicide bombing left 40 Central Reserve Police Force men dead in Jammu & Kashmir.
The episode will be telecast on the Discovery Channel on August 12 at 9 pm.