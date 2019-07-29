On Monday, Discovery Channel released a promotional video of an upcoming episode of the popular show Man Vs Wild that will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video was posted on Twitter by the channel as well as the host of the show Bear Grylls.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

In the series, Grylls “tackles extreme challenges and navigates through remote locations around the world, sharing invaluable survival strategies along the way”.

The 45-second sneak peek describes the episode as an “epic adventure of a lifetime”. Hyperactive Indians on the internet were thrilled at the prospect of this newfound source memes.

If Bear Grylls really wants to take Modiji to an uncomfortable environement, he should take him to a press conference. — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) July 29, 2019

Is Mr. Modi trying to compete with me? I wrote Discovery of India. He's shooting for Discovery India.#modiondiscovery — Jawaharlal Nehru (@PMNehru) July 29, 2019

And I thought that the #ManVsWild video is that cow grazing inside the IIT Bombay classroom. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 29, 2019

I am really curious to know the joke which always makes modiji laugh. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kYkdIMuPDk — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 29, 2019

The release of the promo gave new energy to the Congress party’s allegation that Modi had failed to stop shooting the episode after the Pulwama attack occurred on February 14. The suicide bombing left 40 Central Reserve Police Force men dead in Jammu & Kashmir.

Now world will see the reality, when there was #Pulwama attack going on, Our soldiers were martyrs for nation. @narendramodi was busy with @BearGrylls in shooting program for @DiscoveryIN Shame on You Modi ji.

#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/dXe1JFbzvI — Dalit Congress (@INCSCDept) July 29, 2019

The episode will be telecast on the Discovery Channel on August 12 at 9 pm.