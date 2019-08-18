The Daily Fix
The Weekend Fix: How the Supreme Court failed Kashmir and nine other weekend reads
Ten must-reads for Sunday.
India’s richest man is turning cautious. In Bloomberg, Andy Mukherjee explains why this is a bad sign for the Indian economy. In the Telegraph, Ramachandra Guha explains the Gandhian view on Kashmir. The Supreme Court has abdicated its responsibilities when it comes to the fundamental rights of Kashmiris, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express. If India is, indeed, a country that celebrates its federalism, then every state should have its own flag, argues Indrajit Hazra in the Economic Times. The post of Chief of Defence Staff will enable more efficiency in defence planning and help civil-military relations, argues PS Raghavan in the Hindu. United States President Donald Trump is soon slated to announce a withdrawal of American armed forces from Afghanisation. In the Atlantic, Jim Golby and Peter Feaver explain how the next battle for the Trump government will be one of public perception: selling the Afghan invasion as a victory. On Language and Humanity: In the MIT Press Reader, Amy Brand interviews one of the world’s leading intellectuals, Noam Chomsky. Secular modernity requires the weeding out of all the baloney. Yet it’s not clear that we are any less credulous than before, writes Emily Ogden in Aeon. In Dissent, Quinn Slobodian and William Callison explain how left-wing nationalism failed in Germany. What happens if you fall into a black hole? Petr Stepanek explains on Quanta Magazine.
