The Daily Fix
The Weekend Fix: Interest rate cut may not spur growth and nine other top reads
Ten must-read pieces for Sunday.
Sajjad Hussain / AFP
In the Hindu, MK Narayan explains why India will have to tread carefully on the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month. In the Indian Express, Prabhat Patnaik reflects on how Gandhi’s inclusive nationalism was different from the nationalism of the West, which was imperialist and fuelled by the idea of “enemies within”. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, writing in Mint, welcomes the Reserve Bank of India’s rate cut but doubts it will spur demand. Himadri Bhattacharya, writing in the Hindu BusinessLine, echoes this concern – lower rates and fiscal stimulus alone will not be enough to spur growth. As the government mulls using facial recognition technology, Debkumar Mitra points out in the Economic Times that artificial intelligence is not free of bias. In the Guardian, Jonathan Freedland on how Brexit threatens a hard-won peace in Ireland. Also in the Guardian, Chika Ungiwe shifts focus from Greta Thunberg to the inspiring young climate activists in the developing world. Jane Mayer, writing for the New Yorker, investigates how a conservative dark money group created the discredited conspiracy theory about Democrat leader Joe Biden and Ukraine that might now lead to United President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Amid an international trend towards greater repression, Uzbekistan, under its new president, is slowly expanding freedoms, writes Navbahor Imamova in the Atlantic. Zadie Smith mounts a defence of fiction in the New York Review of Books.
