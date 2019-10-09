On October 8, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first of the French-made Rafale fighter jets at the Merignac airbase near the city of Bordeaux in France. Following his practice of performing “shastra pooja” (weapon worship) on every Dussehra, Singh performed the ritual this year too. The only novelty was that this year, the “shastra pooja” was performed with the Rafale jets in France.

विजयादशमी ने अवसर पर आज फ़्रांस में किया राफ़ेल का शस्त्र पूजन।दशमी के अवसर पर शस्त्रों का पूजन भारत की प्राचीन परम्परा रही है। pic.twitter.com/f4TuEKkpwC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2019

Shastra pooja – known as Ayudha pooja in South India – in which instruments, tools and weapons are worshipped, is usually performed on Dusshera.

The ritual invited much attention on Twitter, with many people praising Singh for sticking to his beliefs. A few people also called out how the practice was an imposition of Hindu customs, but memesters on social media had a field day sharing their wittiest thoughts about the home minister’s decision to offer coconut and draw the symbol of “Om” on the Rafale jet.

Hi team @Dassault_OnAir @AviationWeek

We were just started #RafalePuja

And we are the best technology of lemon 🍋 and 🌶️ chilli to protests from evil eye..

Why are you not included this safety systems in #RafaleJet by default?

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#RafalePujaPolitics pic.twitter.com/JnEMJutG7f — हिमालयन #RHMED (@rhmed007) October 9, 2019

First buy Rafale to protect country...

Then buy nimboo to protect Rafale..



That's India for you.#Rafale #RafalePujaPolitics pic.twitter.com/nI4VbbfCej — Amit Kumar Singh (@AmitKum33815463) October 8, 2019

Rajnath ji, Just dont try to smash coconut on the Rafael aircraft while doing shastra pooja. 😋 — Om (@omkmr1) October 6, 2019