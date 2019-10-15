The Narendra Modi government’s plans to sell off loss-making Air India may remain a pipe dream.

From disgruntled pilots who have resigned to oil companies threatening to cut off fuel supply, a fresh set of hurdles to the proposed sale have emerged.

The government renewed its efforts to privatise the country’s flag carrier this July, after it failed to find a buyer for a 76% stake in March 2018. This time, the centre may be prepared to sell its entire stake and the expression of interest could be invited by October-end. A panel headed by union home minister Amit Shah had met on September 19 to explore options.

Air India’s sale is also critical to meet the government’s Rs 1.05 lakh crore divestment target in the current financial year. But if only it was all that easy.

This article first appeard on Quartz.