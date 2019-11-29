Mastodon, which positions itself as a better alternative to Twitter, could be one of the rare social media sites to suspend a law enforcement agency’s account. Recently, it suspended Assam Police’s handle saying the platform will “not welcome cops”.

Angered by the suspension of the Twitter account of Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde, Mastodon has seen a trickle of Indian Twitter users joining its platform. Several liberal Twitter users in India had accused the micro-blogging site of censoring anti-government handles and failing to control hate speech, allegations which Twitter India refuted.

Mastodon, which is not owned by any one person and is decentralised, was proposed as an alternative to Twitter. It is a free and open-source social networking service where users are allowed to host their own servers in the network. The free and open-source social networking service is similar to its rival in design, with ‘toots’ replacing tweets and ‘boosts’ replacing retweets.

It also has hashtags and a 500 character limit per toot. For a fee, anyone can host their own server known as an ‘instance’, or users can join any instance as these servers are connected as a federated social network, allowing users from different servers to interact with each other.

Mastodon is so focused on the concept of decentralisation that it does not have an official app and uses different apps created by others. Instances can choose to remain private or interact with each other.

Here's a short video explaining the basics of how Mastodon works in simple terms: https://t.co/U9rTfctEK8 — Mastodon (@MastodonProject) November 8, 2019

Several news organisations such as Live Law, News 18, The Quint and as well as BOOM have joined Mastodon. We spoke to Eugen Rochko from Germany, who founded Mastodon in 2016.

Rochko administers the main instance Mastodon.social, which is currently home to over 4 lakh users, while other instances are owned and moderated entirely separate from his flagship instance.

We started by asking Rochko the reason behind his instance’s decision to ban Asssam Police and how Mastodon plans to tackle misinformation. Below are edited excerpts from the conversation.

A recent development on Mastodon was that a sate police account, belonging to the Assam police, was suspended.

Yes, our community felt unsafe in the presence of law enforcement. It was decided by all of our moderators to do this.

As the number of users increase, how will Mastodon tackle problems like targeted harassment and trolling? What about other instances that are smaller?

It is true that some problems are lacking on Mastodon due to its size, compared to other social media platforms. However, some of these problems don’t exist because of Mastodon’s structure – as it is a decentralised platform, we have a higher number of moderators per user and responsibility is shared across the whole network. And it also allows multiple communities with different values to coexist on the spaces where they can they can conduct their own rules. Mastodon is fundamentally different from Facebook and Twitter.

How many moderators does your instance have?

We have five moderators, one of whom speaks Hindi. I don’t count myself as a moderator but I help sometimes. The moderators respond to a variety of user-flagged reports in different languages and across time zones. We will have to see what the demand is for Indian languages like Bengali or Tamil before adding new moderators. On Mastodon.social, we have paid moderators, but not all instances are obliged to structure it that way. It is acceptable for smaller servers and tighter communities to simply volunteer.

BOOM spotted a fake account impersonating journalist Rana Ayyub. How will you tackle the problem of fake accounts as there is no verification badge on Mastodon?

I see verification and fake accounts as two different things, because Twitter has verification but that does not stop people from making fake accounts. There are a variety of accounts that impersonate others, parody others and verification badges don’t help. We will tackle this by getting rid of fake accounts, which is based on reporting. A few days ago, someone contacted us saying that a fake account was created in their name and they wanted the account to be transferred to them. We did so after verifying the claims.

We noticed that Inditoot – a Mastodon instance based in India – has a leaner moderation policy. How does this work as instances can define their own moderation policy.

We don't moderate much as we support freedom of speech , until you post something illegal. — Inditoot.com : Desi social network (@inditoot) November 7, 2019

As a user, one has few different options – one can mute and block to hide individual trolls. They can also hide all content from a particular instance, and lose all followers from that instance. Further, they can contact their admin to take action on their behalf. We have received reports about Inditoot and we have seen that the admin has claimed that hate speech will not be moderated. For that reason, we have silenced Inditoot on mastodon.social from our side. This means their content does not appear on people’s notifications.

Some context here because this is just beautiful and satisfying.



A bunch of Bhakts seem to have joined Mastodon to troll the people there (just like twitter). They joined on a special server called Inditoot.



Some attempts were made to launch mass troll attacks.



But then... https://t.co/JibmvwTBIb — Meghnad (@memeghnad@mastodon.social) (@Memeghnad) November 12, 2019

How will you deal with hate-driven hashtags? Do you have an option where people can report something fake?

The trending system on Mastodon has been developed with this kind of problem in mind. So before anything can trend, it has to be approved. We try to ensure that the hastags are clean and not calling for violence.

Is there a focus on moderating content?

We do not watch all content that goes through the system. We rely on people’s reports, which help us find violations. Some of scan the local timeline, where toots from local instances appear and we may notice something. But it is helpful when people report such cases.

Once something is flagged, such as a fake article, can the platform detect it going forward and warn users?

We do not have a flagging system for links, but that sounds like a good idea. Maybe we’ll have it in the future.

Are direct messages on Mastodon encrypted?

Twitter DMs are not encrypted and neither are Mastodon’s. There is an encryption between the browser and the website of course, but that’s it. It is not out of question that Mastodon might implement end-to-end encryption for DMs in the future, but it not evident why social media websites would need that.

This article first appeared on BoomLive.