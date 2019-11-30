Friday’s announcement that India’s economic growth had contracted to 4.5% in the July-September quarter set off a swarm of recrimination. As the figures showed the slowest growth rate in more than six years and the sixth straight quarter of slowdown, the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of pushing the economy into a coma.

The dismal numbers coupled with Sitharaman’s statement in Parliament on Wednesday that there was no recession was like saying the “patient has been saved, but patient is in an unending coma”, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a press conference on Friday evening.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also alarmed. “There is no one today that can deny the sharp slowdown in India’s economy and its disastrous consequences, particularly for farmers, youth and the poor,” he said.

BJP member Subramanian Swamy joined the chorus to attack Sitharaman’s statement. The finance minister “doesn’t know any economics”, he told HuffPo.

Seemingly resigned to the situation, some Twitter users found humour in the downturn. One user, Anand J, was especially hilarious.

So much of gloominess due to the fall in GDP. But actually there is so much of a bright side to it that we are failing to see. pic.twitter.com/MHYsnHqG9R — Anand J (@anandj_) November 29, 2019

2. With grounds getting extinct and play area diminishing, children can play with more freedom. pic.twitter.com/OZoWAjyets — Anand J (@anandj_) November 29, 2019

4. There is a amazing theme park with thrilling rides that we are failing to see. pic.twitter.com/GM8E4nMnNX — Anand J (@anandj_) November 29, 2019

7. Yeah, with forest cover drastically diminishing and with a dearth of trees, Kattathurai can suspend Kaipullai over here instead. pic.twitter.com/pZ2H6xYFYH — Anand J (@anandj_) November 29, 2019

There were other wry observations too.

The bad news is, GDP is going down. The good news is, BJP is going down with it. pic.twitter.com/cnJJn2vDo2 — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) November 29, 2019

India's growth story of GDP in Modi Government #GDPkeBureDiin pic.twitter.com/ByTHDJcJ1S — Legal Department-HPCC (@LHpcc) November 29, 2019

The cartoonists weren’t far behind.

GDP at 4.5? So What? Look at the brighter side of the graph..

Via - @CartoonistSan pic.twitter.com/hTmOpmfPmb — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 30, 2019