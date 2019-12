In the world of Twitter, every day is an opportunity for a new viral trend. On Sunday, #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun has users coming up with funny additions to existing movie titles to alter their meanings altogether and make them funnier.

Actor Ricky Gervais was reportedly the first person to tweet with the hashtag that has now taken over the social media platform.

Here are the best ones from the trend.

Silence of the Lamb Chops #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun pic.twitter.com/QZVHxbvCHH — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) December 1, 2019

Lost In Google Translation #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun — Patrick McKiernan (@thescareball) November 30, 2019

