  1. Police encounters should not be encouraged by the political leadership, writes Julio Ribeiro in the Indian Express.
  2. In the Hindu, Nandini Sundar calls for the Chhattisgarh government to form a Truth and Reconciliation commission after an inquiry commission indicted security forces for the killing of 17 unarmed civilians in Sarkeguda.
  3. In the Telegraph, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui examines the celebrations around the extrajudicial killing of the four accused in the Hyderabad case.
  4. The recent onion crisis shows that money might lose its value but food never does, writes Sandip Roy in Livemint.
  5. In the Hindu BLInk, academic Navroz Dubash speaks to Rihan Najib about the clear and present danger of climate change in India.
  6. Also in the Indian Express, Mukulika Banerjee on how the lived liberalism of her parents’ generation has been besieged since December 6, 1992.
  7. In the New Yorker, Dexter Filikins trailed journalist Rana Ayyub as she reported on the dispossession of Muslims in a Hindu nationalist India.
  8. In the New York Times, Jonathan Kirshner returns to John Maynard Keynes’s 1919 book, the Economic Consequences of the Peace, which detected the seeds of war in the punitive Treaty of Versailles.
  9. In the Hindustan Times, Mark Tully points out how the United Kingdom’s approaching election resembles the last Indian general election, with its emphasis on populist personalities.
  10. In the New York Review of Books, Elizabeth Tsurkov takes a closer look at Turkey’s proxy fighters in Syria.