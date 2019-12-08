In the Hindu, Nandini Sundar calls for the Chhattisgarh government to form a Truth and Reconciliation commission after an inquiry commission indicted security forces for the killing of 17 unarmed civilians in Sarkeguda.
In the Telegraph, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui examines the celebrations around the extrajudicial killing of the four accused in the Hyderabad case.
The recent onion crisis shows that money might lose its value but food never does, writes Sandip Roy in Livemint.
In the Hindu BLInk, academic Navroz Dubash speaks to Rihan Najib about the clear and present danger of climate change in India.
Also in the Indian Express, Mukulika Banerjee on how the lived liberalism of her parents’ generation has been besieged since December 6, 1992.