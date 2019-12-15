In Mint, Patricia Mukhim explains why the recent amendment to the Citizenship Act has upset two decades of relative peace in India’s North East.
The amendment to the Citizenship Act is not, and never has been, about protecting persecuted minorities in other countries. It is about persecuting our own, argues Mihir Sharma on ndtv.com.
The news citizenship rules cannot be overruled by an abstract invocation of theoretical secularism. Principles need to be married to lived realities and actual group anxieties, writes Suhas Palshikar in the Indian Express.
What should India do to fix its economy? TK Arun has a few tips for the Modi government in the Economic Times.
Is India staring at stagflation, asks Ajit Ranade in the Mumbai Mirror.
In the West, culture is now overshadowing economics as the main pole of politics, writes Yashcha Mounk in the Atlantic.
The General Election in the United Kingdom was a de-facto second referendum on Brexit – which the Conservatives won by a landslide, bringing to an end the country’s social democratic system in place since WWII, writes Matt Seaton in the New York Review of Books.
American meritocracy emphasises the power of the individual to overcome obstacles, but the real story is quite a different one, explains David Labaree in Aeon.
In the Immanent Frame, Akeel Bilgrami argues agains the concept of scientism: an overreach in the name of science, taking it to a place beyond its proper dominion.
Imbuing robots with a will to survive would the fastes way to give them something close to what humans would call feelings, argues Tom Siegfred in Science News.