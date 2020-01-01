Writer, poet, intellectual and member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, D Ravikumar brings to his works the sharp analysis of an Ambedkarite and the accumulated wisdom of fighting and writing for the marginalised over the decades.

His poem, It is indeed my wish, emerges out of the turbulence of 2019, when the rights of Kashmiris were trampled upon by the Indian state, with an erosion of the institutions expected to guard these rights. The year ended with police violence on those protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act – citizens seeking to protect India’s secular Constitution.

Ravikumar’s poem is at once a record of 2019 and a hope for a better future. It is a yearning for justice and dignity, a call to his fellow countrymen to eschew violence and inequality.

It is indeed my wish to say That another house will not be burned That another throat will not be slit Another honour not defiled Another passage not denied Another door will not be shut Another opportunity will not be blocked It is indeed my wish to say That everyone’s voice will be heard All grievances are redressed That every wound is healed Every tear is wiped And everyone’s view respected It is indeed my wish to say That the innocent will be identified And the guilty punished That the vile ones will be removed And the virtuous recognised It is indeed my wish to say the next year won’t be like this year

Translated from Tamil by K Venkataramanan.

