On Saturday, Indian Twitter was abuzz with tantalising offers for people who called a toll-free number 8866288662. The blandishments included free data plans, Netflix subscriptions, free watches – even the opportunity to meet singles who “want to have sex with you”.
The phone number, social media users soon noted, was the same one being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party to register support for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. It has asked its base to make “missed calls” to this number to express their approval for the legislation which critics say discriminates against Muslims.
As it turns out, a number of tweets on Saturday encouraged social-media users to call the toll-free number but concealed the exactly function of the line.
One message even used a video featuring porn star Sunny Leone.
Boomlive phoned the BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya to ask about the messages, but he “cut the call midway on hearing our query”, the factchecking site reported.
Free Netflix subscription
Some messages claimed that phoning the number 8866288662 was the gateway to free Netflix or a free Amazon Prime subscriptions.
Netflix used humour to debunk the claim.
There were other goodies on offer too.