On Saturday, Indian Twitter was abuzz with tantalising offers for people who called a toll-free number 8866288662. The blandishments included free data plans, Netflix subscriptions, free watches – even the opportunity to meet singles who “want to have sex with you”.

The phone number, social media users soon noted, was the same one being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party to register support for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. It has asked its base to make “missed calls” to this number to express their approval for the legislation which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

As it turns out, a number of tweets on Saturday encouraged social-media users to call the toll-free number but concealed the exactly function of the line.

Credit: Boomlive.in

If someone's tryna love me or date me please now is the time I am free. Call me on 8866288662 — aNOushka (@attentionsucker) January 4, 2020

One message even used a video featuring porn star Sunny Leone.

All fans of Sunny Leone, you can call her at 8866288662!! Sunny Ji RT when you get it!!! — Devi Singh (@devipsingh) January 4, 2020

Boomlive phoned the BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya to ask about the messages, but he “cut the call midway on hearing our query”, the factchecking site reported.

Free Netflix subscription

Some messages claimed that phoning the number 8866288662 was the gateway to free Netflix or a free Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Want free Netflix subscription for 6 months?



Call 8866288662 and get Username and Password.



Promotional offer, valid only for first 1000 callers.



Try it out now.. 🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺 — Amit Thakur (@ak_thakurcs) January 4, 2020

For free annual subscription of #Netflix or #AmazonPrime, please call 8866288662 and follow the instructions.



P.S: First come, first served. Limited slots. — Mayank Johri (@itsmayankjohri) January 4, 2020

Netflix used humour to debunk the claim.

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

There were other goodies on offer too.

Call 8866288662 to win Rado watch — Anand kumar (@Anand9576868680) January 4, 2020

It’s a joke and every one knows it guys. Chill! Btw, for lifelong free supply of onions 🧅, please call 8866288662 #CAA_NRC_support — Chetan चेतन ಚೇತನ್ (@cptamhankar) January 4, 2020

Free 15 GB data for 3 months !😍



Call 8866288662. pic.twitter.com/aBLfAouOAc — कल्पना पाटिल 🌹 100% फॉलो बैक, 🙏 🌹 (@KalpnapatPatil) January 4, 2020