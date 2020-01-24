The cover story of the January 23 edition of the London-based magazine The Economist has sparked controversy in India. Titled Intolerant India – How Modi is endangering the world’s biggest democracy, the story puts the spotlight on the Citizenship Amendment Act brought in by Narendra Modi-led ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Critics say the amendments undermine India’s secular foundations. Many fear they will be used with the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens to harass and disenfranchise Indian Muslims.

The magazine’s cover drew sharp reactions on social media.

The Pandora’s box that is now open . What will it take to shut it ?

From the anti national economist ! https://t.co/uW0WkKxS7X — Suman Joshi (@sujo2906) January 24, 2020

The nationwide protests against CAA-NRC come at a time with the Indian economy is in the grip of a slowdown, with record-high unemployment and rising inflation.

Many social media users contrasted the current cover of The Economist with its October 2010 cover, which painted a rosier picture of India’s future. The country was then ruled by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government of Manmohan Singh.

Pic 1 : The Economist Cover

October 2010

India under Dr MMS



Pic 2 : The Economist Cover

January 2020

India under Narendra Modi



WHAT A FALL ! pic.twitter.com/t9tbhxlwLn — αηgяy yσυηg мαη (@Bako_dhyanam) January 24, 2020

A tale of two covers: 2010 and 2020.. say no more.. or risk being called ‘anti national’! Have a good Friday folks!! pic.twitter.com/rGOw9k1ss8 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 24, 2020

This is not the first instance when Prime Minister Modi has faced criticism by international media. In May 2019, the Time magazine had addressed Modi as “India’s divider-in-chief”. His supporters had then asked for a boycott of the magazine by using the hashtag #BoycottTime.

On Friday, some social media users decided to register their protest against The Economist in a similar fashion, but they ended up using the erroneous hashtag #BoycottEconomy.

Do you know why these guys at Economist wants Modi ji to focus on economy than on Mandir, CAA, NRC etc? Because they want Modi ji to lose next election. Their hate for Modi is obvious. We have to #BoycottEconomy https://t.co/kKI6YtKQeg — Pankaj Mishra (@pankaj_mishra23) January 23, 2020

Is country bigger or economy? Why is economy defaming our nation across the globe. We will not tolerate this anymore. We will #BoycottEconomy — Pankaj Mishra (@pankaj_mishra23) January 23, 2020

This led to some witty comments on Twitter.

Indians should not fall into trap of Opposition. Economy is Western concept. #BoycottEconomy — Nirmala Tai Halwe wali (@Vishj05) January 23, 2020