A prominent name on social media, Tarek Fatah is an active Twitter user with over 600,000 followers. But on many occasions, the Pakistani-Canadian writer has been found circulating misinformation along communal lines, particularly targeting Indian Muslims. A matter of even more concern is Fatah’s failure to take down misleading tweets despite being made aware of the misinformation. In fact, in the latest spree, he took an extra effort to ensure that his followers remain misled.

On January 25, Fatah tweeted a video of burqa-clad people dancing to a Bollywood number. “Could someone confirm if this video is from the #CAA_NRCProtests at #ShaheenBagh or nor?” he asked. There are enough hints in the video which suggest that it does not represent protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.



The group is dancing around a woman dressed as a bride. Ironically, Fatah had tweeted the same video three years ago, twice. When he was criticised for his latest message, Fatah quietly took down his tweet from August 2017. However, he failed to do so for the same for the video he tweeted in May 2017.

Tarek Fatah’s Twitter timeline is an exhibition of such disinformation and in this article, we will look at some of those instances through the years.

1. Morphed image of madrasa teacher

Last June, Tarek Fatah tweeted a photograph claiming that it depicts a madrasa teacher telling his students that Islam is superior to Hinduism. He later took down the tweet but not before it was retweeted more than 600 times.

The image tweeted by Fatah was morphed. In the original photograph, published by several media organisations including ANI, the blackboard has words written in Sanskrit. The teacher was giving the students a lesson on the language. Incidentally, this piece of misinformation had been debunked by Alt News just days before Fatah’s tweet.

2. Girl assaulted for not wearing hijab

In 2017, Fatah had claimed that a girl was hit on the head by a man who disapproved of her cycling without wearing a hijab (archive).

Man upset at seeing girls cycling without Hijab, slaps one on her head. Coming soon to a neighbourhood near you. https://t.co/dc8QUcpaaV — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 25, 2017

Alt News found several Turkish reports which stated that the man had indeed assaulted the 9-year-old. However, none of the reports mentioned a lack of hijab as the motive of the crime. The incident had gained much prominence in Turkey after the perpetrator was released from jail and referred to a mental health facility. Despite Fatah’s tweet being debunked two years ago, he is yet to take it down.

3. Islamic flags claimed to be Pakistani flags

In June, Fatah tweeted a video where bike-borne men can be seen waving green coloured flags. The writer claimed that the flags were of Pakistan and had been waved during Ramzan in Tamil Nadu (archive).

Guess which community is waving Pakistan flags in India's Tamilnadu state? Buddhists? Zoroastrians? Must be Jews. pic.twitter.com/ypeXYknY0o — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 9, 2019

However, the flags were not of Pakistani but were Islamic flags often used by the Muslim community in the subcontinent. Alt News’s detailed fact-check can be read here.

4. Muslims celebrated Congress’s victory by waving Pakistani flags

The “Pakistani flags” theory has been propagated by Fatah several times. Last year, after Congress won the assembly polls in Rajasthan, he claimed that the victory was celebrated by Muslims in the state by wavingPakistani flags. Fatah later deleted the tweet but an archived version can be accessed here.

The flags in the video were actually standards of the Indian Union Muslim League and not Pakistan. Alt News’s fact-check can be read here.

5. Unrelated video shared amidst CAA protests

In the view of protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Fatah retweeted a video of a man sporting a skull cap pelting a stone at a bus.

The video, however, the tweet turned out to be from 2017 and so unrelated to the citizenship act, which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. Moreover, in the complete video, one can spot a group of people throwing bricks at the bus, whereas in the video retweeted by Fatah, the portion where a man donning a skull cap was throwing a brick was mischievously clipped.

Play

6. Muslim man hurling stones at CAA protests

A photograph of several men hurling stones was shared on social media in the backdrop of protests against citizenship law protests. In the middle of the group is an elderly man wearing a skull cap hurling stone. Fatah tweeted the photograph with the message, “Meanwhile #, in India a ‘peaceful’ in action.”

Meanwhile #, in India a 'peaceful' in action. pic.twitter.com/cVNeOwTErX — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) December 24, 2019

A reverse search of the image on Google revealed that it is almost three years old. We found the same image posted on January 8, 2016. The user claimed that the image is from the Malda riots in West Bengal.

During Malda Riots..Very Peaceful Protestor Tries to Pacify Situation by Throwing a Stone @tathagata2 @bengaleebabu pic.twitter.com/mXtQrESTvM — সমরजीत দাस🇮🇳 (@jitsamar14) January 8, 2016

7. Clipped Rahul Gandhi video

Fatah’s misinformation cycle is not limited to targeting Muslims but extends to attacking Congress using similar methods. A video where Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, “Mahatma Gandhi picked up the idea of non-violence from ancient Indian philosophy, from Islam”, was shared by Fatah on January 13 (archive).

India's Rahul Gandhi claims Gandhi Ji picked up the idea of 'non-violence' not just from ancient Indian philosophy, but also Islam. He takes Vote-bank politics to a new low. pic.twitter.com/rn9Vcp4eKC — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) January 13, 2019

The video, however, was clipped. The Congress President did not only mention Islam but other religions as well: “…Mahatma Gandhi picked up the idea of non-violence from ancient Indian philosophy, from Islam, from Christianity, from Judaism, from every great religion where it is clearly written that violence will not help anyone achieve anything.”

The relevant part of Rahul Gandhi’s speech can be seen in the video below starting at 23:37.

Play

Read Alt News’s fact-check here.

8. Video of child abuse in J&K shared as Pakistan

A video of a woman holding a girl by her hair and beating up the child with what seems like a slipper was tweeted by Tarek Fatah in November 2019 with the claim that the incident took place in Pakistan and that such kind of “severe beating” is normal among Punjabi families.

Alt News found that the video is from Nagri area of Kathua district, Jammu & Kashmir and not Pakistan.

9. Trolled Priyanka Gandhi

“Dear @PriyankaGandhi, ‘Nauroz’ was celebrated last month. The Kashmiri new year’s day being celebrated today is ‘Navreh’,” tweeted Tarek Fatah on April 6, trolling Priyanka Gandhi for her Kashmiri new year greeting (archive).

Dear @PriyankaGandhi, 'Nauroz' was celebrated last month. The Kashmiri new year's day being celebrated today is 'Navreh'. https://t.co/DDEUMxUkkU — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) April 6, 2019

Alt News found that Nauroz was a perfectly acceptable form of greeting for Kashmiri new year, used by Kashmiris themselves. Our detailed fact-check can be read here.

10. Confusing identities

Fatah tweeted a video alleging that Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui said, “Loyalty is for dogs. We Muslims own India; our loyalty is to Islam.”

“Loyalty is for dogs.

We Muslims own India;

our loyalty is to Islam.”



Indian @INCIndia Congress leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui unashamedly rejects all Indian laws not in conformity with Islamic Sharia.https://t.co/gyQkT1AxSw — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) December 31, 2019

The video dates back to August 2017. It features Samajwadi Party leader Mavia Ali who had kicked up a storm while reacting to Uttar Pradesh government’s controversial circular asking madrasas across the state to celebrate Independence Day and record a video of the event.

We are Muslims first, Indians after that: Mavia Ali, SP #PoliticsOverPatriotism pic.twitter.com/olZHzxKEhD — Republic (@republic) August 14, 2017

11. Mecca stampede

A tweet that gained 2,400 retweets still adorns Fatah’s timeline despite being debunked by international media (archive).

Pictures emerge of #Saudi officials bulldozing bodies of dead #Hajj pilgrims like garbage & dumping them into a pile. pic.twitter.com/6uKtbuF9Rm — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 26, 2015

His claim that Saudi officials bulldozed dead bodies of Hajj pilgrims was made using decade-old photographs.

Mina Mecca, old and new photos ! Don't be mislead ! No bulldozer was used to move dead bodies. pic.twitter.com/diEXFpNfpJ — Mufassil Islam (@mufassili) September 26, 2015

The misinformation was debunked by France24.

12. 2,000 Rohingya Muslims join ISIS, plan to attack Nagaland

On October 13, 2017, Tarek Fatah made the this claim via a tweet (archive).

His tweet was inspired by a story published by ANI on October 12, 2017.

Local publication Morung Express had raised the flag about ANI falling for fake news. It reported that the misinformation was circulating widely on Facebook and WhatsApp groups before ANI reported it. Alt News found messages dating back to October 10, 2017, on Facebook which claimed that Rohingyas were going to attack Nagaland. Renchamo P Kikon, IGP of the Intelligence Department of Nagaland Police, said the news was false. A detailed fact-check published by Alt News at the time is available here.

ANI subsequently took down its story and the organisation’s news editor Smita Prakash issued a statement.

13. IS-Al Qaeda involved in Kerala college function

This piece of disinformation was published by Kerala media outlet Janam TV. The organisation later deleted its YouTube broadcast but a text report is still available on its website.

SHOCKING: Al-Qaeda and ISIS presence in university campuses in the Indian state of Kerala. Muslim students rally in support of Islamic terrorist organisations. https://t.co/CDCJRjkRia — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) December 30, 2018

Alt News found that the flags show by Janam TV were not Al-Queda’s. The media outlet painted a nine-month-old video of an annual day celebration, where students dressed in black, as support to Al Qaeda and Islamic State by the students. Alt News’s investigative report can be accessed here. While the fake news was propagated by Janam TV, Fatah’s failure to take down his tweet (archive) despite fact-checks being published points to a lack of interest to curb misinformation.

14. Saudi Arabia female drivers’ road rage

In a historic move promoting women’s rights, Saudi Arabia in June 2018 lifted the decades-old ban on female drives. However, in tweet marred with sexism, Fatah claimed that Saudi women began a “road rage” on the first day they were allowed to drive (archive).

Saudi women in ‘Road Rage’ fight on first day after they were allowed to drive https://t.co/6Ib7Mc4as2 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) July 2, 2018

The video tweeted by Fatah was not shot last year but has been on the internet at least since 2015 when women could not drive on Saudi roads. Therefore, it cannot be representative of a fight that took place on the first day after the driving ban on women was lifted on June 24, 2018. SM Hoaxslayer had debunked the video.

Play

15. Pakistani mother denies her children polio vaccination

Tarek Fatah tweeted a video with the claim that it shows a Pakistani mother denying polio workers from vaccinating her children. “Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of Polio workers. Screams at the two female volunteers,” read his tweet.

The video tweeted by Tarek Fatah is part of a 2018 movie Pakistani film Load Wedding. The same clip was uploaded on August 2, 2018, on YouTube. One can also spot cameras and the production team in the video.

Play

16. Pakistani cricketer Inzaman ul-Haq mistaken for mullah

On June 16, India played against Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup. A day before the match, Fatah tweeted that the Pakistani captain had to bring “a mullah to bless the pitch for tomorrow’s match against India”. His tweet was liked over 10,000 times and received more 3,000 times.

The man in the picture was actually former Pakistani cricket captain Inzamam ul-Haq. Despite being called out by numerous people, Fatah neither took down his tweet nor did he post a clarification. He instead made a meme out of the photograph.

17. US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar at a training camp of a Somali warlord

Columnist Harbir Singh quote-tweeted a tweet which shared a photograph of a turbaned woman holding an automatic weapon. The original tweet claimed that the image showed US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar at an Al-Qaeda training camp in Somalia. This was retweeted by Fatah.

This photograph does not show Omar but a woman recruit of the Somali Army at a military training campus at Halane, Mogadishu. The image is available in the archives of Associated Press, according to which it was shot on February 25, 1978. Omar was born four years later, in 1982.

18. Explosion in Jeddah

Tarek Fatah shared a video on Twitter claiming that it depicts explosions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s Halal nightclub. “Explosion last night at the Halal Disco in Jeddah Saudi Arabia. Many deaths and many injuries feared. Total ban on media coverage,” read his tweet (archive).

Alt News found that the video was uploaded by an Arabic media outlet Alziadiq8 on July 6, 2014, which described it as protests in Kuwait. A report by Al Jazeera said that on July 6 more than 2,000 people marched from Kuwait City’s Grand Mosque after evening Ramzan prayers and into the old market to protest the arrest of opposition leader, Musallam al-Barrak. The protesters also demanded the expulsion of corrupt judges. The police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

Play

19. Chinese dance video passed off as Indian performance

Tarek Fatah tweeted a dance video with the words, “The Magic that is Hindustan.” The video has a Hindu devotional song with chants about Ram playing in the background

The Magic that is Hindustan pic.twitter.com/ANpDj189vJ — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 17, 2019

Fatah’s tweet was misleading as the dance form has been created by Zhang Jigang, an internationally acclaimed choreographer and an officer in the Chinese national army.

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe presented thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance on Monday at the United Nations headquarters in New York pic.twitter.com/jzlwg45JNq — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 5, 2018

Tarek Fatah is a vocal critic of Islam, however, often blurring the lines between rational scepticism and contempt toward the Muslim community. He continually misrepresents events to throw a poor light on Muslims across the world, especially Indian Muslims. He frequently resorts to misinformation that is sectarian in nature to get his point across.

Fatah has often failed to clarify or takedown tweets that have been fact-checked as false or misleading.

This article first appeared on Alt News.