On Tuesday evening, comedian Kunal Kamra set the Internet buzzing after he tweeted a video showing him heckling Republic TV editor and owner Arnab Goswami on board a Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight. Hours later, Indigo banned Kamra from travelling on any of its flights for the next six months, while national airline Air India suspended Kamra from its flights “until further notice”.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also issued a statement advising other airlines to follow suit to prevent such “offensive behaviour designed to provoke” on flights.

In the video that Kamra posted, Goswami can be seen sitting with earphones and looking away while Kamra can be heard calling the journalist a “coward” and a “nationalist”. The comedian posted a statement on Twitter detailing his reasons to accost the TV anchor.

The Kamra act became the top trend on Twitter by Tuesday night, drawing applause from a section of his followers and criticism from many others. While right-leaning social media users unequivocally condemned Kamra for his behaviour, liberal voices were divided.

In his Facebook post, documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan described Kamra’s act as “non-violent satyagraha” against a news anchor known for “violent diatribes” on his channel.

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor said Kamra had given Goswami a “taste of his own medicine”. In 2017, Tharoor had filed a defamation suit against Goswami and Republic TV in the Delhi High Court, for remarks that the channel had made against Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

The truth is that it was time someone gave him a taste of his own medicine. These are the words he regularly uses to berate his innocent victims, except he does so in a hectoring, bullying manner & at higher volume & pitch than @kunalkamra88 does in this video. https://t.co/e94B8WcEtj — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 28, 2020

Others also took the view that Kamra’s behaviour was not unlike the behaviour of Goswami himself. Journalist Sunil Jain, for instance, pointed out that Republic TV had hounded Tharoor in public places and was biased in its reportage of Pushkar’s death.

Arnab hounded @ShashiTharoor in public places, not in his studio. He assumed Tharoor had murdered his wife and felt he was within his rights to hound him.

I'm amazed that you found this ok

I wouldn't get after him in public, but I don't have any sympathy for him https://t.co/LJRweNs4MM — Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) January 29, 2020

But many journalists drew a distinction between accosting a politician and heckling a journalist, no matter how problematic their journalism is. This, in turn, spurred more debate on whether propagandist, hate-spewing news operations counted as journalism.

Do I think Arnab’s brand of “journalism” is a disgrace to the profession? Yes. People can go and tell him what they think of him, or not watch him. But it is still in poor taste to heckle him on a flight. I would rather not stoop to his level. https://t.co/6ssgXs7k2P — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 29, 2020

"Vicious bully". That's who Arnab and Arnab Lites across other channels are. Media professionals going on about 'taste' and saying things like: "please switch off TV if you don't like him" have the luxury to say so because they aren't being targetted here. — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) January 29, 2020

Other Twitter users were equally conflicted about the ethics of Kamra’s act.

The Kunal Kamra–Arnab Goswami incident is so fence-shaking. On the one hand I want to cheer Kunal for doing what all of us dreamt of doing. On the other hand, there's the slippery slope. Should we really be adopting the tactics of those we detest? So conflicting. — Kiran Jonnalagadda (@jackerhack) January 29, 2020

In the words of one of the greatest filmmakers of our time:



"Morally, it's disgusting. Legally, it's questionable. Personally, I like it." https://t.co/qjaUxp824a — JSB (@jahanbakshi) January 28, 2020

Deeply conflicted on the Arnab @kunalkamra88 incident.

Mind says - Why stoop so low?

Heart says - But finally Arnab got a taste of his own medicine!

Mind says - Remember Michelle Obama said ‘When they go low, we go high!’

Heart says - But remember who won the election? — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 29, 2020

But the debate shifted away from the ethics of Kamra’s act after a slew of airlines suspended him from flying with them. This was seen as action taken under pressure from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers.



We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020

Twitter users pointed out the contradictions in the way airlines in India have responded to unruly passengers who have disturbed or caused inconvenience to others.

In 2017, a Republic TV reporter had insistently questioned RJD politician Tejashwi Yadav on board a flight, standing up and blocking the aisle, despite repeated warnings from cabin crew. No action was taken against the reporter.

I don’t for one minute condone what @kunalkamra88 did with #Arnav but why was no action taken against this journalist from @republic? Let’s not have dual standards. If this precedent has been set for Kunal with airlines then it must apply to all! @HardeepSPuri https://t.co/93lr04VY8s — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) January 29, 2020

In March 2017, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad had hit an Air India employee multiple times with a slipper when his business class ticket was converted to an economy class ticket. However, days after the airline banned Gaikwad from its flights, Air India revoked the ban because Gaikwad sent a letter of apology to the aviation minister.

Hi @airindiain .

This is Mr Gaikwad. He slapped an Air India staffer 17 times with his slippers. In the video below, he boasts of it. He was dropped by his party, but is he on your no-fly-list? Would love some info on this, genuinely. https://t.co/2F4vgsBTUh pic.twitter.com/CNyMdFLVTA — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 29, 2020

More recently, in December 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur delayed a SpiceJet flight and got into an argument with fellow passengers when she was not given a first-class seat. On Wednesday morning, SpiceJet banned Kamra indefinitely for his behaviour on the Indigo flight. It had not taken any action against Thakur.

Mr Puri, I am extremely impressed with your swift action. Just wondering why no action was taken against terror accused, MP from your party Pragaya Thakur Singh? She disrupted a flight https://t.co/7cywS1d8eI — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 28, 2020

Some commenters slammed such double standards, both by airlines and by the government in power.

We live in dystopic times. A sitting minister in the govt of India has (as far as I know) gone unpunished for leading a crowd in chants of “What do we do with traitors? Shoot them!” But a comedian, whatever his excesses, is being dealt the severest punishment. https://t.co/CphAOU1nrC — Aatish Taseer (@AatishTaseer) January 28, 2020