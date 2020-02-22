It was halfway through an organised beach cleanup somewhere along the 150-kilometre coastline of Cox’s Bazaar in Banglaesh that Gemma Snowdon found a tiny pup who had been separated from his mother. It was December 2018 and Snowdon, who is originally from Australia, had herself landed in the tourist hub less than a month before.

Not sure what to do but armed with the resolve that she was not going to leave a helpless pup to fend for itself, Snowdon searched the beach to look for the mother. When she had no luck, she ventured into the surrounding areas.

Eventually, the communications head for United Nations’ World Food Programme in Cox’s Bazar that provides assistance to 854,000 Rohingya refugees in the area, Snowdon did what any animal lover would do – she decided to adopt it. She brought the pup back to her office, the only place where she knew it could be looked after because someone was always around. Within a few days, the pup won the affection of the staff . That encouraged her to ask the management to give the pup permanent residence at the office.

Over the next month, Foxtrot, as the dog was named, quickly gained size and recognition as he began accompanying his human colleagues on their humanitarian missions around the city and became synonymous with the staff at the initiative. It helped that Foxtrot was a handsome and affectionate dog, always on the lookout for pats and belly rubs.

It’s a ruff life for a 🐕 like me. As you know, we’re a busy little office in Cox’s Bazar but luckily my colleagues are good at multitasking so even when they’re super busy they have time to give me some wonderful belly rubs 🐶 Even if they can’t multitask the belly rubs they’ll often take a few minutes break to give me some pats or play a little game with me. I obviously think that’s nice of them but I also secretly think I’m doing them a favour. Often they look stressed or upset but after politely requesting some pats or play from them they walk away with big smiles on their faces. I wear a lot of different hats around this office (not literally because I don’t like having things on my head) but I take my role as chief of stress relief the most seriously. Even if I’m napping I’ll quickly jump up and run after someone if I get even a whiff (or woof ... get it 😂) of stress coming from their way. In my humble opinion I think every office needs a humanitarian pup and I’m proud to be doing my bit helping WFP feed close to one million Rohingya 🐶

Around this time, Snowdon started an Instagram account for Foxtrot. She knew that people sometimes create social media accounts for their pets for amusement, but coming from Australia, where her friends and family were not well acquainted with the Rohingya conflict, her motivation was a little different.

“Humanitarian work can often be a bit of a mystery to people who don’t work in that space and not many people I know know much about Rohingya,” Snowdon said. “Foxtrot’s Instagram was the perfect way to spread awareness about my work and stay connected to everyone at home at the same time.”

More than 745,000 Rohingya have fled across the border to Cox Bazar since August 2017, when Myanmar stepped up its persecution of the ethic group. Since then, it has been estimated that more than 24,000 Rohingya have killed by the Myanmar military and Buddhists militia, while at least 18,000 Rohingya Muslim women and girls were raped.

As the Foxtrot Instagram account grew in popularity, Snowdon realised its potential and incorporated it as the official Instagram account for the World Food Programme’s initiatives in Cox’s Bazar. The dog now has 5,787 followers and is officially a humanitarian

As Snowdon describes him, “Our mascot and helper no.1!”

A dog’s purpose

The account contains information about a range of the programme’s initiatives: an attempt to promote good hygiene by distributing hygiene kits in the Rohingya refugee camps and the new drainage systems being built by his colleagues and volunteers for the camps.

When Foxtrot is not working, he hangs out with the locals, learning about their culture and posts interesting stories about Cox’s Bazar and the customs of its people. Every now and then, he even gets to play with colleagues visiting from one of the 83 countries in which the programme carries out humanitarian work.

Hello to the Philippines WFP Office 🐶🐶🐶 as you may know, the World Food Programme works in 83 countries all over the world. Needless to say, as the first (and only) spokesdog for WFP, I’m pretty well known around the organisation and people are always super excited to meet me (admittedly I’m always more excited to meet them though, I just can’t help myself with my embarrassing butt wiggles when someone new comes to the office). My colleagues in the Philippines are especially big fans of mine (I’m blushing ☺️) and when KC came to Cox’s Bazar she wanted to send a message to them. The Philippines office is a very busy one, it’s a country that often finds itself in a path of natural disasters. Of course there are natural disasters all across the world and they don’t discriminate, anyone can find themselves impacted. But we do know that lower and middle income countries often feel the worst and more long term impacts. In fact, disasters and conflict are two of the main drivers of food insecurity, the former is why we work in disaster risk reduction and resilience building so that the whole world can meet the challenges they face! We know that our climate is warming and these disasters (and climate-driven conflict) will only get worse in the coming years if we don’t do something immediately. I believe in the power of our collective humanity to a) make the necessary changes so these situations don’t get worse and b) deal with whatever is thrown our way 🐶

“There’s not much to his social media strategy to be honest,” Snowdon said. “I think the account works because it takes a complex issue that makes people feel helpless and turns it into bite-sized chunks of information about the crisis which people can digest. He also offers little tips on how people can help from home and the fact that they don’t need to be helping in the refugee camp to be humanitarians themselves, which I think helps people feel less helpless when faced with something so enormous.”

You know why I’m smiling here? It’s because I 💙 good hygiene (*cough* the idea of it, not the practice *cough*) and I found these hygiene kits at our Logistics Hub ready to be distributed in the camps by UNICEF. You know we actually have a partnership with UNICEF where Rohingya refugees receive their soap allocation at some of our e-voucher outlets using the same card they use to receive food. I think that’s pretty cool for several reasons: 🧾 it’s a one-stop shop, 💳 people only have to carry one card, 🧼 hygiene is super important for good nutrition (because if you’re sick you can’t absorb as many nutrients or don’t feel like eating). Making our assistance better by working together together as one humanitarian community is really important. Being a refugee is already tough enough so I love seeing partnerships like this that make life just that little bit easier 🐶

Wowiieeee!!!! Look at all these delicious vegetables at our e-voucher outlet! My smile was matched by the smiles of the Rohingya refugees coming to pick up their food. You know we used to do monthly distributions of bulk food items, but now people can come to our e-voucher outlets and choose their groceries whenever they want. They can come once a month, twice a month, or every single day if they want. That’s because they have a WFP Assistance Card so once it’s loaded with the monthly allowance they can come here whenever they like. That’s great because it means people can have fresh vegetables on a regular basis and we all know that fresh veggies are the best veggies (although I personally prefer mine cooked in beef or chicken broth if I’m totally honest) 🐶

