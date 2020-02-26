The violence in North East Delhi that began on Sunday continued well into Tuesday night, leaving 20 dead, according to reports. Supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act targetted Muslim neighbourhoods, including attacking a mosque and going after journalists, one of whom was shot, according to reports.

Here is how the country’s leading newspapers featured the violence in Delhi in their front pages. The Telegraph minced no words: “Neros Dine... As Gujarat model reaches Delhi”. The front page also carried a report of a journalist who saved himself from a Hindu mob after showing them his sacred thread on Tuesday.

The Telegraph front page.

The Indian Express highlighted the complicity of the Delhi police force.

The Indian Express front page.

The Times of India, in its page one flap, highlighted the death toll and the number of injured. Also mentioned was the attack on journalists and a quote by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticising the violence.

The Times of India front page.

The death toll was also the focus of the front pages of The Hindu, Hindustan Times, and The Statesman.

The Hindu front page.

Hindustan Times front page.

The Statesman front page.

Dainik Jagran carried news of the Delhi violence below a report about Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting American President Donald Trump. The headline reads, “Shoot-at-sight orders for rioters”. A report alongside mentioned that 56 policemen have been injured.

Dainik Jagran front page.

Hindi daily Navbharat Times went a step forward with its front page. Besides a photograph of a violence-afflicted area in Delhi, the paper gave its readers a five-point advisory on how to control the violence: do not believe or share unverified WhatsApp forwards and inflammatory social media posts, report to the police of any suspicious activity geared to provoking violence, hold meetings in your neighbourhood to maintain peace, and provide safe spaces for those affected by the violence.

Navbharat Times front page. Navbharat Times front page.

The Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar characterised the violence as “guerrilla war”, and advised, ““Please maintain neighbourliness and inform police about incendiary messages”.

Dainik Bhaskar front page.

The Marathi newspaper Saamna, which is published by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena party, noted, “Section 144 in Delhi for a month”. The main image used was of a Muslim man begging for mercy from rioters.

Maharashtra’s leading daily Sakal also emphasised the law and order aspect: “Shoot at sight”.

Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika highlighted the similarities between the sons of riot victims Karimpur businessman Muhammed Furqan and Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal. “What was my father’s fault, ask sons” is the headline.

Anandabazar Patrika front page.

