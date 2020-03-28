At a time when the entire world is battling the coronavirus and most Indians are only beginning to realise the gravity of the situation after the announcement of the country-wide lockdown over the next three weeks, many of us are looking at avenues that will inspire us and bolster our spirits in a seemingly hopeless situation. Several musicians have taken to posting their music on social media platforms in the hope that it will help provide succour in these troubled times.

In this situation, I felt the last episode of our series on Hindustani musicians who were equally at ease in more than one discipline and yet chose to pursue a single one should be devoted to tabla maestro Ahmed Jan Thirakwa, an inspirational figure for not just tabla players but also for other instrumentalists, vocalists and dancers. This column began in April 2014 with the first episode focusing on the maestro. After a span of six years, I think it is opportune to dedicate the 300th episode to him yet again.

Regarded by musicians as the greatest tabla soloist and accompanist with the longest performing career, spanning several decades, Thirakwa had his initial training in vocal music before moving to the tabla. He describes this in an interview recorded when he was in his eighties.

Music lovers can also access short snippets of his solo renditions in a documentary film made by the Films Division of India.

While the maestro was recorded on several formats and these continue to be available on YouTube, very few people have heard a complete vocal recital by him. Fortunately, an absolutely brilliant and engaging thumri rendition in the raag Bhairavi is available to us. This was recorded in an informal setting as is evident from the conversation that takes place on this occasion. He sings the popular thumri Bajuband Khula Khula Jaaye set to Deepchandi, a rhythmic cycle of 14 matras or time-units.