Indians gathered en masse in their balconies and not just lit candles but also exploded firecrackers at 9 pm on Sunday for more than the requested nine minutes, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s April 3 speech that lamps be displayed to signal unity in fight against the novel coronavirus that has brought the world to its knees.

The exercise took place amidst fears that the fluctuation in power demand at 9.09 pm could lead to a power grid failure. However, the Ministry of Power had put these concerns to rest. “Indian electricity grid is robust, stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand,” it said. To ensure that the power did not crash, electricity board staff were on standby across the country.

Like the reaction to the mass clapping and clanging of pots and pans that Modi has urged during the “janata curfew” or people’s curfew on March 22, Sunday’s spectacle attracted snide comments, bewilderment and anger.

Here are some reactions on social media to the #9PM9Minutes mega-event.

Some social media users highlighted the cruelty of Indians celebrating premature Diwali while migrant labourers and daily wage workers had had to travel hundreds of kilometres of distances to reach home after Modi announced the 21-day lockdown on March 24.

Several Twitter users noted that people were burning firecrackers, going beyond Modi’s memo. Several also reported conch shells being blown in their neighbourhoods.

People are bursting crackers here. Sad that even the PM's call cannot elicit a sober response. — Navdeep Singh (@SinghNavdeep) April 5, 2020

Firecrackers for nine minutes of silence, well done on understanding the instruction kit, Delhi. — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) April 5, 2020

Even street lights are off.



Some idiots blowing Shankhs.



Only house to have lights on in the society is mine.



Some idiots have started with Patakha too.

BMKJ slogans have also started.



Chants of #GoCorona also started.



This nation is sick. pic.twitter.com/3dtStILPVZ — Adv. Manoj (@RURALINDIA) April 5, 2020

Tadaaa. Firecrackers. Because we need more breathing problems no? pic.twitter.com/lquL5ICXw7 — Lakshana Palat (@lakshanapalat) April 5, 2020

People are dying across the world of this pandemic, and around me people are bursting crackers !! What for? What are we revealing ourselves to be? — Sankarshan Thakur (@SankarshanT) April 5, 2020

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma had some wise words to share.

Stay indoors India, don’t go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away 🙏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020

People bursting crackers because it was becoming impossible to breathe in the pollution-free air #9baje9mintues — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) April 5, 2020

Yes yes please burst crackers because this pandemic clearly doesn't affect the lungs pic.twitter.com/va8fCErkFC — Bruno Fernandes Fan Account (@RootKanal) April 5, 2020

NASA has just released this picture from space showing India testing postive for MoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/20P9Rg3ouy — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) April 5, 2020

This cartoon by Satish Acharya was a pointed observation about the shortage of Personal Protection Equipment needed by medical personnel.

Just in: UNESCO has declared these the darkest nine minutes in the history of independent India.#coronavirus — Parth MN (@parthpunter) April 5, 2020

The enthusiasm of some TV channels did not go unnoticed.

So @republic and @IndiaToday are reporting from the same place in Noida? Or are the reporters flatmates and working from home? 😁#nlprimetime @Memeghnad pic.twitter.com/POJsY7Mypo — Ayush Tiwari (@sighyush) April 5, 2020

Was the exercise a success?

Corona flying back to Mars ! We did it. #9baje9mintues pic.twitter.com/Z9A1jjy9n8 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) April 5, 2020