It started with a tweet by Jalandhar photographer Anshul Chopra showing of the Dhauladhar mountain range rising majestically in the distance. Old-timers were amazed. The Dhauladhar are located more than 200 km away from Jalandhar and had become visible because the 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19 has lowered atmospheric pollution levels. The photograph made its way around social media with messages noting that the nationwide lockdown wasn’t entirely without benefit.

Hello, I am Anshul Chopra. I'm a photographer. I am so overwhelmed to see my image going viral all over the country. Just wanted to come up & tell my country the photographer behind this shot 😇@timesofindia @indiatimes @httweets pic.twitter.com/riyybmKEah — Anshul Chopra (@anshulchopraa) April 3, 2020

Soon after, satirical tweets flooded the net, claiming that very distant and entirely fictional locations were visible from India.

Because of no pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Noida today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/YeQ1oc8tLx — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2020

The air is so clean you can see Winterfell from Darya Ganj pic.twitter.com/Utd84R7FNU — Rahul Sabharwal (@rubberneckin) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution i can see the gate way of india from delhi. Superb view . #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/GiT9l1f35b — Neeraj Rai (RAAJ) (@NeerajRai55) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution I can see the Great Wall of China from 2nd floor #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/i9UdtGOSmx — Jaya RK (@Jayanti_RK) April 6, 2020

The yearning for a “return to nature”, to a world in which trees and flowers and birds and animals can roam about untrammelled by humans, is one of the wistful consequences of the global lockdown. Dolphins have returned to the canals of Venice, whales swam by an oil rig in Bombay High. Many of these stories are fake, as a report in the National Geographic pointed out, but that didn’t stopped them from gaining traction across the world. Among those who were fooled by the “nature is healing” fake news was cricketer Rohit Sharma.

What better way to puncture fake news than through memes? Twitter users have pointed out other ways in which “nature is healing”.

This one related to a lake in Mumbai, now surrounded by high-rises.

After whale and dolphins in mumbai now dinosaurs spotted, near powai lake. Seems earth has healed, ab corona kab jaega! #GoCorona pic.twitter.com/gIWD2RgZ9E — Raghav Gupta (@Raghavguptaaa) April 5, 2020

wow. this is downtown toronto today where the city’s namesake (the torontosaurus rex) has returned, from extinction, for the first time since the late crustaceous period. nature is healing. we are the virus!!! 😞🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/g0IRULd1sY — hoe dont do it (@lankezi) April 4, 2020

just went for a walk in san francisco, the 24oz jeans have finally returned. nature is healing, we are the virus pic.twitter.com/TnKRiyfNmv — Derek Guy (@dieworkwear) April 4, 2020

with everyone on lockdown, the banana dolphins are finally returning to the sea. nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/kqRLhTe8Qs — thomas (@SOPHIESMSMSMS) April 1, 2020

With everyone on lockdown nature is getting a chance to recover. The wildlife is finally returning to its natural habitat. Just look at Inverness, Scotland. The Earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/Wpulmo7DTw — Conor (@lilpiri) March 31, 2020

Incredible. This was Ada, Ohio today. For the first time since 1871 the natural wildlife is returning.



Nature is healing. We are the virus❤️ pic.twitter.com/bxw551Kho0 — Barstool Northern (@_Barstool_ONU) April 5, 2020

What better proof of Earth-healing can there be than the sight of computers and pizzas finally being allowed to grow and flourish?

a month after shelter in place, ancient wildlife finally returns to the parks of SF. nature is healing. we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/IZherP3fOA — Zak Kukoff (@zck) April 5, 2020

In just two weeks of lockdown, wildlife have begun to return and flourish.



Nature is healing.



We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/iPCO7gtQgL — Loma (@LomahCrypto) March 29, 2020