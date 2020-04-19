1. Solidarity for migrant workers and the unemployed means demanding justice from the state, not asking it to show compassion, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express.

2. Legacies of egalitarianism, social rights and public trust have helped Kerala fight the coronavirus, writes Patrick Heller in the Hindu.

3. The coronavirus has dealt a death blow to the world order, says Jayant Prasad in the Hindustan Times.

4. Dharavi’s vast informal economy has been devastated by the lockdown, reports Smruti Koppikar in Livemint.

5. In the Hindu BLInk, Maitri Porecha explores why some states are doing better than others in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

6. Writing for the New Yorker, Max S Kim investigates Seoul’s experiment in digital contact tracing for Covid-19 cases.

7. In the Atlantic, HR McMaster writes about how China sees the world.

8. Nick Cohen, writing in the Guardian, warns against another wave of populism, born out of economic inequities induced by the coronavirus.

9. Muslims in Haryana, targeted over coronavirus fake news, fear it will get worse when the lockdown is over, reports Mandeep Punia in the Caravan.

10. In Egypt, the social stigma of having Covid-19 is spreading faster than the virus itself, writes Ahmed Aboudouh in the Independent.